PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd Test

Pakistan (PAK) will take on England (ENG) in the second Test of the three-match series at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, starting on Friday, December 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction.

England were absolutely magnificent in the first Test as the Ben Stokes-led side executed their plans brilliantly. They batted at a rapid rate and piled up scores of 657 and 264/7 declared in their two innings. The visitors' bowling attack, which was considered their weaker suit, picked up 20 wickets on a dead and flat pitch to script a memorable win. It was only England's third Test win on Pakistan soil.

Pakistan, meanwhile, batted well in their first innings but failed to chase down 353 in the fourth innings and collapsed in the final session of the fifth day. Their bowling was dented by Haris Rauf's injury but overall, they were inconsistent. Babar Azam and Co. will be desperate to return to winning ways.

PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test

The second Test of the three-match series between Pakistan and England will start on December 9 at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The game is set to start at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test

Date & Time: December 9th 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

PAK vs ENG Pitch Report

The Multan Cricket Stadium has hosted just five Tests, with the last being in 2006 when Pakistan faced West Indies in a high-scoring encounter. The venue hosted three ODIs between Pakistan and West Indies earlier this year, with the lowest first-innings score in the rubber being 269. Another flat track is likely to be in store for this game, making it hard for the bowlers. However, reverse swing may play a key part in the outcome of the game.

PAK vs ENG Form Guide (Last 5 Test Matches)

Pakistan: L, L, W, L, D

England: W, W, W, L, W

PAK vs ENG Probable Playing 11 today

Pakistan team/injury news

Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the series with a quad injury. Nauman Ali might come into the side as the second spinner. But if Pakistan continue to pick three pacers, Hasan Ali may well be recalled.

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali/Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Nauman Ali.

England team/injury news

Liam Livingstone injured his knee during the first Test and has been ruled out of the tour. Mark Wood is likely to be fit to replace Livingstone. Meanwhile, Ben Foakes is fully fit but Ollie Pope will continue to don the wicketkeeping gloves.

England Probable Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Will Jacks, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

Today’s PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (6 matches, 335 runs)

Mohammad Rizwan has gotten off to some good starts in the longest format throughout the year but has registered just one ton and no fifties. Overall, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter has mustered 335 runs at an average of 37.22 in Tests this year.

Top Batter Pick

Abdullah Shafique (6 matches, 702 runs)

Abdullah Shafique has been consistent at the top of the order for Pakistan. The 23-year-old opener has aggregated 706 runs, including three centuries and two fifties, at an average of 70.60. He scored 114 and six in the first Test.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ben Stokes (13 matches, 738 runs, 26 wickets)

Ben Stokes has been England's talisman over the years. The England Test skipper has scored 738 runs while averaging 35.14 and has taken 26 wickets at an average of 30.42 this year. His ability to get the ball to reverse will be key in Multan.

Top Bowler Pick

Ollie Robinson (4 matches, 19 wickets)

Ollie Robinson bowled superbly in the first Test. The 29-year-old England seamer returned with figures of 1/72 and 4/50, while also scoring 37. Overall, he has picked up 19 scalps at an average of 18.36 in four Tests in 2022.

PAK vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Joe Root (13 matches, 1069 runs)

Joe Root has been in fabulous form in the longest format. The former England skipper has amassed 1069 runs, including five hundreds and two half-centuries, at an average of 50.90 in 2022. He scored 23 and 73 in the first Test.

Babar Azam (6 matches, 801 runs)

Babar Azam has been in magnificent touch with the bat. The Pakistan captain has racked up 801 runs in 11 Test innings this year with the help of three tons and four fifties. He recorded scores of 136 and four in the first game of the series.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (Stats in Test cricket in 2022)

Player Player Stats Joe Root 1069 runs in 13 matches Babar Azam 801 runs in 6 matches Abdullah Shafique 702 runs in 6 matches Ollie Robinson 19 wickets in 4 matches Ben Stokes 738 runs & 26 wickets in 13 matches

PAK vs ENG match expert tips

Another excellent batting track is expected in Multan. Thus, the likes of Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Babar Azam, and Abdullah Shafique will be the ones to watch out for in the second PAK vs ENG Test.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Ollie Pope

Batters: Joe Root, Babar Azam (vc), Harry Brook (c), Abdullah Shafique

All-rounder: Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Ben Duckett, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Joe Root, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique (vc)

All-rounders: Ben Stokes (c), Agha Salman, Will Jacks

Bowlers: Ollie Robinson, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood

Poll : 0 votes