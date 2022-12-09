Stadium
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Babar Azam is the best choice for captaincy in this game, he is a consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Babar performed well in the first test match and scored 136 runs in the 1st Innings.
2
Harry Brook is an exceptional batter of England team. He scored 153 and 87 in the first test match and he can be a game changer for ENG.
3
Ollie Robinson(5W) and Naseem Shah(5W) are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
4
H2H Stats, last time when both the teams faced each other England won the game by 74 Runs
5
Hot Picks: Babar Azam, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks
Safe Picks: Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Mohammad Rizwan
Stay Aways: Azhar Ali
Grand League Picks: Joe Root, Will Jacks