England
37/0 (8.1)
Current Run Rate: 4.53
ENG won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Zak Crawley *
18
33
3
0
54
Ben Duckett
16
16
3
0
100
P'SHIP
37 (49)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Abrar Ahmed *
0.1
0
1
0
6
 
8.1 Abrar Ahmed to Zak Crawley, OH! Length delivery, turning away and Crawley leans and smacks it with the turn but the short cover diving to his left gets a hand to it and slows it down as they come back for a brace.
Abrar Ahmed, right arm leg break, comes into the attack.
It appears from first impressions that the English openers will get out only if they make mistakes themselves. The pitch is offering nothing to the Pakistani seamers.
8
overs
36 /0 score
4
0
0
1
4
0
runs
cricket bat icon Zak Crawley
17 (32)
cricket bat icon Ben Duckett *
16 (16)
cricket ball icon Mohammad Ali-II
0 /17
7.6 Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett, searching for the yorker, on the off-stump, Duckett jams it out and that rolls down to mid-off for no run.
Stat alert: Ben Duckett averages 85 against right-arm seamers in Test cricket.
Too good from Duckett here. Lovely use of the wrists.
7.5 Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett, FOUR MORE! Pakistan continue to dish out freebies. Length delivery on the pads, Duckett flicks it off his pads, goes wide of mid-on to his left, runs away and picks out the ropes.
7.4 Mohammad Ali to Zak Crawley, back of a length on the middle and off, Crawley clipped it to mid-wicket and picks up a sharp single.
7.3 Mohammad Ali to Zak Crawley, back of a length, rising into Crawley on the off-stump, presents straight bat and defends it straight to mid-on.
7.2 Mohammad Ali to Zak Crawley, OH! Walks towards the bowler, gets inside the line and looks to flick it square of the wicket but mistimes it to silly mid-on.
Far, far, too easy for Crawley. This pitch is playing up well for him and his partner Duckett.
7.1 Mohammad Ali to Zak Crawley, FOUR! SHOT! Back of a length on the fifth stump, Crawley on the backfoot punched it on the up, goes wide of mid-off to his left, runs away and picks out the ropes.
A rather expensive over from Ashraf here. Babar might think about introducing spin here.
7
overs
27 /0 score
1lb
4
0
3
1
0
runs
cricket bat icon Zak Crawley
12 (28)
cricket bat icon Ben Duckett *
12 (14)
cricket ball icon Faheem Ashraf
0 /16
6.6 Faheem Ashraf to Ben Duckett, overpitched on the off-stump, Duckett looking to drive on the up but mistimes it straight to extra-cover fielder.
6.5 Faheem Ashraf to Zak Crawley, length delivery, tailed into Crawley as presses to defend but skews off the inside edge to fine-leg for one.
6.4 Faheem Ashraf to Ben Duckett, back of a length and angled into Duckett down the leg-side, tucked it past square-leg and they scamper through for a third in the end.
6.3 Faheem Ashraf to Ben Duckett, comes around the wicket, angles the back of a length into Duckett, hangs back and defends it into the on-side.