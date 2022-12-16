PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd Test

Pakistan (PAK) and England (ENG) will lock horns in the third Test at the National Stadium in Karachi starting on Saturday, December 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs ENG 2022 Dream11 prediction.

England have already sealed a Test series win over Pakistan courtesy of their all-out attacking approach. The visitors will be keen to sustain the same form and inflict a whitewash. Pakistan, meanwhile, have shown signs of improvement in the series, with the additions of Faheem Ashraf and Abrar Ahmed proving to be successful. Although they will start as underdogs, Pakistan will bank on home conditions and rely on their experience to come through. With both teams looking to end the series on a high, another intriguing Test match is on the cards in Karachi.

PAK vs ENG Match Details, 3rd Test

The second Test between Pakistan and England will start on December 17 at the National Stadium. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test

Date and Time: 17th December 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Exclusive Broadcaster: SonyLIV

PAK vs ENG pitch report for 3rd Test

The pitch in Karachi is expected to be a high-scoring one, with the average first-innings total being 388 in the last two Tests at the venue. There is ample help on offer for the spinners, who have accounted for nearly 40 percent of the wickets. The pitch is also likely to slow down as the match progresses, making batting first the obvious option upon winning the toss.

Last 2 Tests

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 388

2nd-innings score: 263

3rd-innings score: 171

4th-innings score: 267

PAK vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

England injury/team news

No new injury concerns.

England probable playing 11

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Mark Wood, Will Jacks, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson.

Pakistan injury/team news

Imam ul Haq has been ruled out for the Test.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali and Abrar Ahmed.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (2 matches, 115 runs, Average: 28.75)

Mohammad Rizwan has shown glimpses of his form in the series with 115 runs in four innings. In his previous outing with the bat, Rizwan opened the batting and scored 30 off just 43 balls. While he is unlikely to open the batting again, Rizwan is due for a big knock, making him a handy pick in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harry Brook (2 matches, 357 runs, Average: 89.25)

Harry Brook has been the standout batter in the series, scoring 357 runs at an average of 89.25. He also boasts a strike rate of 101.71, holding him in good stead. Given his form and ability to score big runs at a brisk rate, Brook should be a popular pick in PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction teams.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ben Stokes (2 matches, 112 runs, 1 wicket)

Ben Stokes has shown glimpses of form with bat and ball, scoring 112 runs and picking up one wicket in two matches. While his bowling prowess is noteworthy, Stokes' batting is what stands out with a strike rate of 101.82 in the series. With the conditions suiting Stokes, he should be a top pick for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Abrar Ahmed (11 wickets in the previous Test vs England)

Abrar Ahmed had a stellar debut in Multan, picking up 11 wickets in two innings. His variations, especially his googly, proved to be lethal weapons against the English. He has been in decent form on the domestic circuit and given the nature of the Karachi track, Abrar can be backed once again in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Babar Azam

Babar Azam has been in decent form this series, scoring 216 runs in four innings, including a hundred in the first Test. He has a career average of 47.69 and is a decent player of both pace and spin. With Azam looking good for a big score, he is a good pick as captain or vice-captain in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Joe Root

Joe Root has had a quiet series so far, scoring only 125 runs across four innings. However, he is one of the best Test batters of this generation with a career average of nearly 50 after 126 Tests. With Root also adding value with his off-spin, he could be a viable captaincy choice in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Joe Root 125 runs in 2 matches James Anderson 8 wickets in 2 matches Harry Brook 357 runs in 2 matches Abrar Ahmed 11 wickets in 1 match Babar Azam 216 runs in 2 matches

PAK vs ENG match expert tips (3rd Test)

Mark Wood impressed in the previous game, picking up six wickets across two innings. He is one of the fastest bowlers in the world and was able to trouble the batters with short-pitch bowling and his ability to generate high pace. If he is able to find his rhythm early in the Test, Wood could be a game-changing selection in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohd Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam (vc), Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Abdullah Shafique

Allrounders: Ben Stokes, Mohd Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: James Anderson, Mark Wood, Abrar Ahmed

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohd Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Abdullah Shafique, Zak Crawley

All-rounder: Ben Stokes (c)

Bowlers: Mohammad Ali, Mark Wood, Abrar Ahmed (vc), Ollie Robinson

