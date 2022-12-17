Stadium
National Stadium, Karachi
Playing XI
Lineups out
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
Imam Ul Haq is the best choice for captaincy in this game, he is a consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Babar performed well in the first test match and scored 229 runs so far in this series.
Harry Brook is an exceptional batter of England team. He scored 240 runs so far in this series and he is the top run scorer from England side.
Ollie Robinson(8W) and Abrar Ahmed(11W) are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
H2H Stats, last time when both the teams faced each other England won the game by 26 Runs
Hot Picks: Babar Azam, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Imam Ul Haq
Safe Picks: Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Mohammad Rizwan
Stay Aways: Faheem Ashraf
Grand League Picks: Joe Root, Will Jacks
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)