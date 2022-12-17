Create
PAK won the toss and elected to bat
 
Lineups:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach
Hello and Welcome to Sportskeeda's coverage for the opening day of the final Test between Pakistan and England. It will be the duo of Arya Sekhar Chakraborty and Divyansh who will bring us everything that transpires during the course of the game. Stay tuned for the toss update and the team sheets.

England have already won the 3-match series and will be looking to enforce a whitewash on Pakistan. They have been ultra-aggressive in their approach which has been the case ever since Brendon McCullum took over. Most of the players have risen to the occasion and have performed admirably to make it 2-0 in favor of them. Pakistan will surely look to get something back from this Test and force a win to make the scoreline 2-1. 
So, here we are. England playing a Test series in Pakistan, up until a couple of weeks ago, would have been dubbed an historic achievement in itself. Now, England are 2-0 up, and on the brink of etching their names in eternal cricketing folklore. No team has ever come to these shores and whitewashed Pakistan 3-0 in a three-match series. And England are maybe just one more rendition of the devil-may-care brand of cricket away from doing so.

Not the dead rubber you felt you were in for, right?

Apart from that too, there is plenty to look forward to. Azhar Ali, who did not feature at Multan, has announced that he will retire from the longest format after this game. If he is slated to play is a question better left unanswered for now. But if he does, it will give him the perfect opportunity to sign off on a high, and will allow Pakistan to honour a cricketer who has often been a bedrock of their batting unit in the past decade.

Elsewhere, there could be a return for Hasan Ali – the once messiah-like figure who is now firmly on the fringes across formats. If he were to stop England from creating history, he would find himself back in the mix, even with hopes of putting aside all the disappointment he has had to endure in the past year. Or, there could be a debut for Mohammad Wasim Jnr, who has impressed whenever he has featured in white-ball cricket but is yet to make his Test debut.

England, on the other hand, have already handed a Test cap to teenage spin-bowling sensation Rehan Ahmed. The leg-spinner arrives with a burgeoning reputation and with a genuine chance to capture the imagination. Ben Foakes returns too, taking the gloves from Ollie Pope and hoping that he can remind the England selectors what he brings to the table.

Then, there is also intrigue around what sort of surface will be on offer. The placid track at Rawalpindi was followed by a turning surface in Multan. To predict the nature of pitches is, at times, as difficult as predicting a weather. But whatever the surface offers, you can be rest assured England will try to make a game out of it.

Their batters, in particular, would want another effervescent innings under their belt. This is, largely, England’s first-choice batting unit. But when Jonny Bairstow returns, someone will have to miss out. The 3rd Test, thus, offers them an opportunity to seal their spot and ensure that they are not the one to be discarded.

Similarly, Pakistan’s batters would want to give a better account of themselves, considering how England have blown them out of the water so far. They won’t change their batting approach drastically, although they would hope that a bit of proactiveness aids their run-scoring endeavours. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, especially in this scenario, could be key.

That said, this still feels England’s game to lose. Yes, they are up against history and a side that usually defends its proud home record. But this England team is also one for the ages, not just because how they are playing but also because how brave and courageous they have been.

Either way, there will be plenty of excitement. In fact, that has been the case throughout the series, and after two truly memorable outings, maybe this is the finale this series least deserved. It may be a dead rubber but it could have massive implications moving forward.

That is what we all love about this game anyway, right?