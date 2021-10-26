PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup match - October 26th, 2021

In the 19th match of the T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan and New Zealand will take each other on at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Green will be raring to take on New Zealand after the latter canceled their recent tour to Pakistan due to security concerns. The Asian side will also be brimming with confidence after their huge 10-wicket win over tournament favorites Indians.

Pakistan completely dominated India right from the first ball of the game and chased down the 152-run target set by their counterparts. Openers Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi were the impact players.

On the other hand, this will be the first game for New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 and they will be new to these conditions a bit. Though they played a few warm-up games, they will need a few overs to understand the wicket and settle down.

A few of New Zealand’s players participated in the IPL 2021 UAE leg and they will adjust to the conditions quite quickly. However, it will be a big task for New Zealand to overcome Pakistan, who are playing at their adopted home.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the PAK vs NZ contest.

#3 Kane Williamson (NZ)

NZ captain Kane Williamson will be looking to fire in this match.

Kane Williamson will have a decent understanding of the UAE conditions, having played a few matches in the IPL 2021 UAE leg. While his team, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, failed to create any impact, he had decent returns with the willow.

Williamson, the New Zealand skipper, is well known for his disciplined batting on slow wickets. If the early chips are down, we can expect him to step up and score some crucial runs.

#2 Babar Azam (PAK)

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

Babar Azam was on song when Pakistan took on their rivals in their previous encounter in the Super 12. Azam scored a fluent 68 off 52 balls with six fours and two sixes.

His unbeaten knock was dominant with plenty of calculated hits to and over the fence. Azam is expected to continue the same momentum going into this other crucial encounter. Moreover, he will have a brilliant understanding of Sharjah's wicket having played multiple games at the venue.

#1 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan (left).

Mohammad Rizwan has turned out to be Pakistan’s most complete batsman of late. He has outclassed Babar Azam in the last few games and is also one of the most consistent hitters going around currently.

Rizwan’s knock set the tone for Pakistan against India in the powerplay as he went on to score 79* off 55 to steer his side to a 10-wicket win. However, he will be against a different attack when they face New Zealand and would love to take on the Kiwi bowlers.

