PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025, 1st T20I

The first T20I of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025 will see Pakistan (PAK) go up against New Zealand (NZ) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday, March 16. Ahead of the series opener, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Pakistan had a very poor Champions Trophy campaign and would look to give their fans some moments of happiness by winning this series. New Zealand were the runner-up and will look to continue their dominating form in this series. Pakistan lost their last T20I series to South Africa by 2-0, while New Zealand won their last T20I series against Sri Lanka by 2-1.

The two teams have played a total of 44 head-to-head matches. New Zealand have won 19 matches, while Pakistan managed to win 23 matches. Two matches ended without any result.

PAK vs NZ Match Details

The first T20I of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025 will be played on March 16 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to begin at 6:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NZ, 1st T20I Match

Date and Time: 16 March 2025, 6:45 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The pitch at Hagley Oval in Christchurch is good for bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bat first, as pitch tends to slow down in the second innings. The last T20I match played here was between New Zealand and Pakistan back in January 2024, where a total of 226 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

PAK vs NZ Form Guide

PAK - N/R L L

NZ - L W W

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Usman Khan, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Khushdil Shah, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Ali.

NZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Mitchell Hay (wk), Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Robinson, Michael Bracewell (c), James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, and Ben Sears.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent T20I matches. He has smashed 330 runs in just 14 head-to-head matches and has a venue average of around 31. Mohammad Haris is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Daryl Mitchell

Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell are the two best batters picks for today's Dream11 team. Mitchell is in top-notch form and can once again trouble Pakistan bowlers. He has smashed 602 runs in 19 venue matches at an average of around 43. Mark Chapman is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Agha Salman

Agha Salman and Michael Bracewell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Bracewell has smashed 333 runs and taken 17 wickets in 16 games at this venue. Shadab Khan is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Shaheen Afridi and William O'Rourke. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Shaheen is in good form, having picked up 33 wickets in 21 head-to-head matches. He has also taken five wickets in just two matches at this ground. Haris Rauf is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Agha Salman

Agha Salman is one of the most crucial picks from Pakistan as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 50 runs and taken two wickets in just 6 T20I matches. He was also in good form in the recent international matches.

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell is one of the most crucial picks from the New Zealand squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 333 runs and taken 17 wickets in just 16 venue matches. He has also smashed 55 runs and taken seven wickets in just eight head-to-head matches.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs NZ, 1st T20I Match

Agha Salman

Finn Allen

Daryl Mitchell

Shaheen Afridi

Michael Bracewell

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Seifert, M Haris

Batters: D Mitchell, F Allen

All-rounders: M Bracewell, A Salman, J Neesham, S Khan

Bowlers: S Afridi, H Rauf, W O'Rourke

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Seifert

Batters: D Mitchell, F Allen

All-rounders: M Bracewell, A Salman, J Neesham, S Khan, K Shah

Bowlers: S Afridi, H Rauf, A Afridi

