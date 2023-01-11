PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns in the second ODI at the National Stadium in Karachi starting on Wednesday, January 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction.

After a torrid time with Test cricket, Pakistan found some solace in the first ODI, chasing down a competitive total against New Zealand. The likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have found some form with the bat and will be keen to lead Pakistan to another win.

However, New Zealand are a well-balanced side capable of holding their own against any opposition. While they have a resourceful bowling attack, New Zealand will rely on their batting unit comprising Kane Williamson and Devon Conway.

With both teams eyeing a big win at the expense of one another, a cracker of a contest beckons in Karachi.

PAK vs NZ Match Details, 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on January 11 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NZ, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 11th January 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Exclusive Broadcaster: SonyLIV

PAK vs NZ pitch report for 2nd ODI

The previous game saw Pakistan chase down 255 with relative ease, indicating a decent batting track. While spinners accounted for nearly 50 percent of the wickets, pacers will hold the key, especially in the death overs. Top-order batters are likely to make merry given the nature of the surface. Batting first could be the preferred option, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 255

2nd-innings score: 258

PAK vs NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No new injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Henry Shipley.

Pakistan injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani/Mohammad Wasim Jr and Naseem Shah.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tom Latham (42 off 52 in the previous match)

Tom Latham showed signs of form in the previous game, scoring 42 runs in the middle overs. The southpaw has a decent record in this format with an average of 36.43. Given his recent exploits in the Test format and ability against spin, Latham is a top pick for your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Babar Azam (66 off 82 in the previous match)

Babar Azam was one of the best batters in the first ODI, scoring a fifty in a winning cause. The Pakistan captain averages 59.87 in ODI cricket with 40 scores of fifty or more in 93 matches. With Azam having a decent record at the venue as well, he is a must-have in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mitchell Santner (21 off 18 and 10-0-43-0 in the previous match)

Mitchell Santner showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game with an 18-ball 21 and conceding only 43 runs in his 10 overs. Although his bowling average is a touch on the higher side, Santner is capable of picking up wickets in the middle overs. With the pitch also likely to be a touch on the slower side, Santner is a top pick for your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Naseem Shah (5/57 in the previous match)

Naseem Shah was the standout bowler in the previous game, claiming five wickets. Naseem has improved in leaps and bounds over the last few months, impressing with both the new ball and in the death overs. With the Pakistan pacer looking in good form in white-ball cricket, Naseem should be a good addition to your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Devon Conway

Devon Conway has blown hot and cold on this tour, especially after his century in the Test series. The southpaw is known for his ability to score big runs with three scores of fifty or more in 12 ODIs. With Conway due for a big score at the National Stadium in Karachi, he is a good captaincy choice in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is one of the finest cricketers in this format with an average of close to 60. He has been in decent form as well with a fifty to his name in the previous game. With Azam capable of scoring big runs in the top order, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Tim Southee 1/55 in the previous match Kane Williamson 26(39) in the previous match Imam-ul-Haq 2539 runs in 55 matches Haris Rauf 29 wickets in 16 matches Babar Azam 66(82) in the previous match

PAK vs NZ match expert tips (2nd ODI)

Tim Southee is an experienced campaigner with 205 wickets in 152 matches in this format. Although he was a touch expensive in the previous game, Southee did pick up a wicket. Given his experience and ability with the new ball, Southee could be a fine pick for your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam (c), Devon Conway (vc), Imam-ul-Haq

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Finn Allen (c)

Batters: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam (vc), Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

