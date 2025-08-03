PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Tour of West Indies 2025, 3rd T20I

The third T20I match of the Pakistan Tour of West Indies 2025 will take place at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Monday, August 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs WI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both teams have won one match each. Whichever team wins today's match will ultimately win the series. Pakistan won the first T20I by 14 runs while the West Indies won the second match by two wickets.

The two teams have played a total of 21 head-to-head matches. The West Indies have won three matches while Pakistan have won 15. Three matches were abandoned due to rain.

PAK vs WI Match Details

The third T20I match of the Pakistan Tour of West Indies 2025 will be played on August 4 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill. The game is set to take place at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs WI, 3rd T20I Match

Date and Time: 4th August, 2025, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill

Pitch Report

The pitch at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first. There are more opportunities for death over bowlers at this venue. Fans can expect a high-scoring match. The last match played between these two teams was at the same venue. A total of 268 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

PAK vs WI Form Guide

PAK - L W

WI - W L

PAK vs WI Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem

WI Playing XI

No injury updates

Jewel Andrew (wk), Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keacy Carty

PAK vs WI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Shai Hope

Shai Hope is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent T20 matches. He has smashed 23 runs in the last two matches. Jewel Andrew is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Saim Ayub

Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Saim Ayub is an exceptional batter who has smashed a lot of runs in the last few matches. He has smashed 64 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. Hassan Nawaz is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Jason Holder

Mohammad Nawaz and Jason Holder are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Jason Holder will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 46 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last two matches. Romario Shepherd is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Shamar Joseph

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Shaheen Afridi and Shamar Joseph. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Shamar Joseph was in great form in the recent T20I matches. He has taken 4 wickets and smashed 23 runs in the last two matches. Gudakesh Motie is another good bowler pick for today's match.

PAK vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Jason Holder

Jason Holder is one of the most crucial picks from the West Indies, as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 46 runs and taken five wickets in the last two matches.

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Nawaz is one of the most crucial picks from Pakistan as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 11 runs and taken six wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs WI, 3rd T20I Match

Saim Ayub

Shamar Joseph

Mohammad Nawaz

Jason Holder

Gudakesh Motie

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pakistan vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Hope

Batters: F Zaman, H Nawaz, S Ayub

All-rounders: M Nawaz, J Holder, R Shepherd

Bowlers: G Motie, S Afridi, S Muqeem, S Joseph

Pakistan vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Hope

Batters: H Nawaz, S Ayub

All-rounders: M Nawaz, J Holder, R Shepherd

Bowlers: G Motie, S Afridi, S Muqeem, S Joseph, A Hosein

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

