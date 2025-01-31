PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – January 31, 2025

The Pretoria Capitals (PC) will lock horns with the MI Cape Town (MICT) in the 27th match of SA20 2025 on Friday, January 31, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Joburg Super Kings' (JSK) crushing win over the Paarl Royals (PR) yesterday (January 30) meant that the pressure is now on the Pretoria Capitals to win both their remaining matches to stay in contention to make it to the playoffs. However, Pretoria come into the match with some wind behind their sails, beating JSK in their last outing comprehensively.

Meanwhile, MICT will seek to displace the Paarl Royals from the top spot on the points table with a win tonight after cruising to a 10-wicket win against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their last outing.

Let's look at three players who could be the right Dream11 captaincy options in this fixture.

#3 Ryan Rickelton (WK) (MICT)

MICT opener and wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton should be a solid Dream11 captaincy option in this fixture. In addition to his wicket-keeping duties which could contribute some handy points, Rickelton's terrific boundary-hitting ability and good form in this season could see him register a huge haul in this fixture.

Despite playing only five matches in SA20 2025, Rickelton has already smashed 13 sixes, the second-highest total in the season. He also features in the top 5 for most 4s hit, with his total run tally of 235 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 178.20 quite impressive numbers.

They also significantly boost his point-scoring potential according to the new Dream11 Fantasy system, which awards four bonus points for every boundary scored, and six bonus points for every six, which overpowers batters, especially the openers.

He could be a powerful captaincy option for this fixture.

#2 George Linde (ALL) (MICT)

George Linde has been one of the tournament's most valuable players for MICT. While his Dream11 returns have slowed down in recent matches, the rule revisions and this particular fixture make him one to watch out for.

Linde is the second-highest wicket-taker of the season for the MI Cape Town. He has scalped six wickets in as many bowling innings, at a miserly economy rate of 6.19, something that could help him earn a few points for bowling dot balls. He has also shown great ease at finding the boundary whenever he has had the opportunity to bat, and he could profit from the bonus points for hitting fours and sixes.

The wicket at Centurion has favored the bowlers in two out of the three completed matches at this venue. Thus, with this deteriorating trend, an all-rounder like Linde should be a safe and solid option for Dream11 captaincy.

#1 Will Jacks (ALL) (PC)

Will Jacks could record a mega Dream11 haul in this fixture?

A fearsome ball-striker, boundary hitter, and a very handy bowler, Will Jacks should be one of the most-captained Dream11 players going into this match. Like Ryan Rickelton, Jacks is another player who can profit hugely from the new Dream11 rules for the batters, with his career strike rate of 191.5 only adding to his appeal.

He's also a more than capable off-spinner who should be vital in containing the LHB threat of the likes of Rickelton and George Linde, earning potential points for dot balls and wickets in the process. Jacks even bowled a maiden over in the powerplay in his last match at this venue.

He's surely set to be a shoo-in for Dream11 captaincy for most players in this fixture.

