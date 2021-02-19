QUN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s National Cricket League Match 9 – Feb 20, 2021

In match number nine of the 2020-21 edition of the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL), Queensland Women will take on South Australia Women. The venue for this game is the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Queensland Women have played just one game so far in the WNCL, which was the tournament opener against Australian Capital Territory Women. Queensland Women put up 164/9 while batting first in a game that was reduced to 25 overs a side. The total was chased down by Australian Capital Territory Women with five balls to spare. Jess Jonassen and her women will be hoping to bounce back strongly and get off the mark in this year's WNCL.

On the other hand, South Australia Women have played two games, winning one and losing one. They started off with a loss against Tasmania Women before coming back strongly to beat Australian Capital Territory Women by a comfortable margin. South Australia Women will be looking to continue their winning momentum and build on the victory from the last game.

Squads to choose from

Queensland Women: Jess Jonassen (c), Meagan Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

South Australia Women: Megan Schutt (c), Tahlia McGrath, Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Predicted Playing XIs

Queensland Women: Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Redmayne, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Charli Knott, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Holly Ferling

South Australia Women: Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Josephine Dooley, Courtney Webb, Jemma Barsby, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Angela O'Neil, Samantha Betts, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown

Match Details

Match: Queensland Women vs South Australia Women

Date: February 20th 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The track at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane is likely to be a good one to bat on. One game has been played at this venue in this tournament, which was the last game between Tasmania Women and Western Australia Women. In a close match, Tasmania Women defended 215 and won by one run.

There was some movement on offer early on and the spinners got assistance as well. Another all-round track is likely to be in store for this game.

QUN-W vs SAU-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Team for Queensland Women vs South Australia Women - Women’s National Cricket League.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Mikayla Hinkley, Courtney Webb, Bridget Patterson, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Georgia Prestwidge, Megan Schutt, Samantha Betts

Captain: Jess Jonassen Vice-captain: Tahlia McGrath

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Courtney Webb, Bridget Patterson, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Jemma Barsby, Holly Ferling, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Captain: Bridget Patterson Vice-captain: Beth Mooney