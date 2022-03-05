QUN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia Women’s ODD, Match 12

Queensland Women will take on South Australia Women in the 12th match of the Australia Women’s ODD at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Sunday.

Queensland Fire are in the fifth position in the table and they have had a pretty rough campaign. The side have won just one match having played two games. Meanwhile, South Australian Scorpions are second in the table. They have won both their games so far and will be looking to continue with the same winning mentality.

QUN-W vs SAU-W Probable Playing 11 Today

QUN-W XI

Georgia Voll, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Charli Knott, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Jonassen (C), Ellie Johnston, Meagan Dixon, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Sippel, Lilly Mills

SAU-W XI

Bridget Patterson, Emma De Broughe, Josephine Dooley, Courtney Webb, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Annie O’Neil, Jemma Barsby (C), Ellie Falconer, Samantha Betts, Kate Peterson, Brooke Harris

Match Details

QUN-W vs SAU-W, Australia Women’s ODD, Match 12

Date and Time: 6th March, 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Pitch Report

This ground is expected to be a pretty nice bowling surface. Batters will have to spend some time in the middle before playing strokes.

Today’s QUN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne will be a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot. She scored 63 runs against Tasmania Women and will be hoping for another big knock.

Batters

Courtney Webb is a right-handed batter who has done wonders with the bat. She has scored 110 runs so far.

Emma de Broughe is the third-highest run-scorer in the competition. She has scored 151 runs in two matches at an average of over 75.

All-rounders

Jess Jonassen is a fantastic all-rounder who has been playing at a very high level in this competition. She has picked up six wickets from two matches and will be a splendid multiplier choice for your QUN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

Samantha Betts has done a wonderful job with the ball. She has scalped eight wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in QUN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction team

Samantha Betts (SAU-W) – 262 points

Jess Jonassen (QUN-W) – 234 points

Grace Harris (QUN-W) – 197 points

Emma de Broughe (SAU-W) – 185 points

Ellie Falconer (SAU-W) – 141 points

Important stats for QUN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction team

Samantha Betts: 8 wickets

Jess Jonassen: 6 wickets

Grace Harris: 99 runs and 2 wickets

Emma de Broughe: 151 runs

QUN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction Today

QUN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Emma de Broughe, Courtney Webb, Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Ellie Falconer, Kate Peterson, Georgia Prestwidge

Captain: Jess Jonassen Vice-Captain: Samantha Betts

QUN-W vs SAU-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Emma de Broughe, Courtney Webb, Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Ellie Falconer, Kate Peterson

Captain: Grace Harris Vice-Captain: Courtney Webb

