QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Queensland Fire Women will take on Victoria Women in the 16th match of the Women's National Cricket League 2021-22 on Thursday, 10th March 2022. The match will be played at the Kippax Oval in Canberra.

Queensland Fire Women are placed in fourth spot with a win and a loss in three games. Their previous match against South Australia was unfortunately abandoned midway due to rain.

Meanwhile, Victoria Women have lost four of their five games to be placed at the foot of the points table. They too are coming off a washed-out match against the Wellington Firebirds in the previous fixture.

QUN-W vs VCT-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Queensland Fire Women

Charli Knott, Georgia Voll, Ellie Johnston, Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Kimmince(c), Tara Wheeler, Courtney Sippel, Holly Ferling, Caitlin Mair(wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Grace Parsons

Victoria Women

Nicole Faltum (c/wk), Tiana Atkinson, Sam Bates, Makinley Blows, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Anna Lanning, Rhiann O’Donnell, Sophie Reid, Lara Shannon, Holly Spencer

Match Details

Match: Queensland Fire Women vs Victoria Women, Match 16

Date and Time: Thursday, 10th March 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Kippax Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kippax Oval is hard and dry. There will be assistance on offer for both aspects of the game. The pacers will be effective early on whereas the batters will come into play in the second half of the game.

Today’s QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicole Faltum: Faltum has led her side from the front this season. She has scored 148 runs in four games at an average of 49.33.

Batter

Mikayla Hinkley: Hinkley has been brilliant with the bat so far in the tournament. She has 101 runs to her name in two innings at an average of over 50.

All-rounders

Kim Garth: Garth has made crucial contributions to both departments. She has scored 99 runs in four games while also taking three wickets.

Grace Parsons: Parsons had a brilliant outing in the last game. She managed to take a four-wicket haul at an economy of just 4.71.

Bowlers

Samantha Bates: Samantha is currently the second-leading wicket-taker in the tournament. She has managed to grab nine wickets in four games at an average of 18.88.

Rhys Mckenna: Rhys has performed brilliantly with the ball this season. She has six wickets to her name in two outings at an average of just 8.33.

Georgia Prestwidge: Prestwidge has been decent with the ball. In three games, she has managed to take as many wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction team

Samantha Bates: 290 points

Nicole Faltum: 268 points

Kim Garth: 216 points

Rhys McKenna: 196 points

Grace Parsons: 116 points

Important stats for QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction team

Samantha Bates: Four matches, nine wickets

Nicole Faltum: Four matches, 148 runs

Kim Garth: Four matches, 99 runs, three wickets

Rhys McKenna: Two matches, six wickets

Grace Parsons: One match, four wickets

QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicole Faltum, Mikayla Hinkley, Kim Garth, Grace Parsons, Samantha Bates, Rhys McKenna, Georgia Prestwidge, Charli Knott, Rhiann ODonnell, Tess Flintoff, Courtney Sippel

Captain: Samantha Bates Vice-Captain: Grace Parsons

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicole Faltum, Mikayla Hinkley, Kim Garth, Grace Parsons, Samantha Bates, Rhys McKenna, Georgia Prestwidge, Anna Lanning, Georgia Voll, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling

Captain: Nicole Faltum Vice-Captain: Rhys McKenna

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee