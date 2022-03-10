QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Queensland Fire Women will take on Victoria Women in the 16th match of the Women's National Cricket League 2021-22 on Thursday, 10th March 2022. The match will be played at the Kippax Oval in Canberra.
Queensland Fire Women are placed in fourth spot with a win and a loss in three games. Their previous match against South Australia was unfortunately abandoned midway due to rain.
Meanwhile, Victoria Women have lost four of their five games to be placed at the foot of the points table. They too are coming off a washed-out match against the Wellington Firebirds in the previous fixture.
QUN-W vs VCT-W Probable Playing 11 Today
Queensland Fire Women
Charli Knott, Georgia Voll, Ellie Johnston, Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Kimmince(c), Tara Wheeler, Courtney Sippel, Holly Ferling, Caitlin Mair(wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Grace Parsons
Victoria Women
Nicole Faltum (c/wk), Tiana Atkinson, Sam Bates, Makinley Blows, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Anna Lanning, Rhiann O’Donnell, Sophie Reid, Lara Shannon, Holly Spencer
Match Details
Match: Queensland Fire Women vs Victoria Women, Match 16
Date and Time: Thursday, 10th March 4:30 AM IST
Venue: Kippax Oval, Canberra
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Kippax Oval is hard and dry. There will be assistance on offer for both aspects of the game. The pacers will be effective early on whereas the batters will come into play in the second half of the game.
Today’s QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Nicole Faltum: Faltum has led her side from the front this season. She has scored 148 runs in four games at an average of 49.33.
Batter
Mikayla Hinkley: Hinkley has been brilliant with the bat so far in the tournament. She has 101 runs to her name in two innings at an average of over 50.
All-rounders
Kim Garth: Garth has made crucial contributions to both departments. She has scored 99 runs in four games while also taking three wickets.
Grace Parsons: Parsons had a brilliant outing in the last game. She managed to take a four-wicket haul at an economy of just 4.71.
Bowlers
Samantha Bates: Samantha is currently the second-leading wicket-taker in the tournament. She has managed to grab nine wickets in four games at an average of 18.88.
Rhys Mckenna: Rhys has performed brilliantly with the ball this season. She has six wickets to her name in two outings at an average of just 8.33.
Georgia Prestwidge: Prestwidge has been decent with the ball. In three games, she has managed to take as many wickets.
Top 5 best players to pick in QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction team
Samantha Bates: 290 points
Nicole Faltum: 268 points
Kim Garth: 216 points
Rhys McKenna: 196 points
Grace Parsons: 116 points
Important stats for QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction team
Samantha Bates: Four matches, nine wickets
Nicole Faltum: Four matches, 148 runs
Kim Garth: Four matches, 99 runs, three wickets
Rhys McKenna: Two matches, six wickets
Grace Parsons: One match, four wickets
QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicole Faltum, Mikayla Hinkley, Kim Garth, Grace Parsons, Samantha Bates, Rhys McKenna, Georgia Prestwidge, Charli Knott, Rhiann ODonnell, Tess Flintoff, Courtney Sippel
Captain: Samantha Bates Vice-Captain: Grace Parsons
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicole Faltum, Mikayla Hinkley, Kim Garth, Grace Parsons, Samantha Bates, Rhys McKenna, Georgia Prestwidge, Anna Lanning, Georgia Voll, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling
Captain: Nicole Faltum Vice-Captain: Rhys McKenna