SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia tour of South Africa, 4th ODI

The fourth ODI match of the Australia tour of South Africa (SA vs AUS) will take place at the Super Sport Park in Centurion on Friday, September 15.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

South Africa made a historic comeback in the last match to bring the series score to 2-1. They will look to ride the wave of momentum and make it 2-2. Australia, on the other hand, won the first two matches and will look to seal the series in this game.

While the Proteas will give it their all to win the match, the visitors are expected to win what should be an entertaining encounter.

SA vs AUS Match Details

The fourth ODI in the Australia tour of South Africa will be played on September 15 at the Super Sport Park in Centurion. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: South Africa vs Australia, 4th ODI, Australia Tour of South Africa

Date and Time: September 15, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Super Sport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

The pitch looks balanced and batters who are tactically astute will be able to score plenty of runs. Among the bowlers, the pacers will play an important role on this surface. Both teams will prefer to bat second.

The last match played at this venue was between South Africa and Bangladesh, where a total of 310 runs were scored for the loss of 11 wickets.

SA vs AUS Form Guide

South Africa - L, L, W

Australia - W, W, L

SA vs AUS Probable Playing XI

SA Playing XI

Temba Bavuma and Anrich Nortje will miss out on this match for the Proteas.

A Markram (c), R van der Dussen, D Miller, M Jansen, R Hendricks, A Phehlukwayo, Q de Kock (wk), H Klaasen, T Shamsi, K Rabada, G Coetzee.

AUS Playing XI

Pat Cummins will not take the pitch for the Aussies, with Mitchell Marsh standing in as the team's captain.

Tim David, T Head, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, M Marsh (c), M Stoinis, Sean Abbott, A Carey (wk), T Sangha, Nathan Ellis, J Hazlewood.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Klaasen

Heinrich Klassen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for this match as he plays spin very well and has a high chance of scoring well. Quinton de Kock could also prove to be a good selection in your SA vs AUS Dream11 team.

Batters

M Labuschagne

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne are the two best batterpicks for your Dream11 team for this match. David Warner played exceptionally well in the last match, so his inclusion is worth considering as well.

All-rounders

A Markram

Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram are the best all-rounder picks for your SA vs AUS Dream11 team. Both players will bat in the top order and are also expected to complete their quota of overs.

Marcus Stoinis could prove to be another shrewd fantasy pick for this match.

Bowlers

T Shamsi

The top bowler picks for this match are Tabraiz Shamsi and Gerald Coetzee. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs, thus increasing their chances of picking up wickets.

Sean Abbott is another good option for you to consider adding to your side.

SA vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

M Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne came into the team as a concussion substitute, but is now arguably the most important batter in this Australian line-up. He has earned 299 points in the last three matches, largely with the bat, but is also expected to bowl a few overs in this game.

T Head

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Travis Head the captain of your grand league team as he will bat in the top order and is expected to bowl a few overs. Head has earned 256 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SA vs AUS, 4th ODI

D Warner

T Head

M Labuschagne

A Markram

Q De Kock

South Africa vs Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick an equal number of bowlers and batters in the team. Neither team has many pure all-rounders, so you may need your specialists to perform well.

South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

South Africa vs Australia - Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1 (Head-to-head League)

Wicket-keeper: Q De Kock

Batters: M Labuschagne, D Warner, T Head

All-rounders: A Markram, M Jansen, M Stoinis

Bowlers: S Abbott, G Coetzee, T Shamsi, J Hazlewood

South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

South Africa vs Australia - Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 (Grand League)

Wicket-keeper: Q De Kock, H Klassen

Batters: M Labuschagne, D Warner, T Head

All-rounders: A Markram, M Stoinis

Bowlers: S Abbott, G Coetzee, T Shamsi, N Ellis