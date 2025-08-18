 SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for South Africa Tour of Australia 2025, 1st ODI

The 1st ODI match of the South Africa Tour of Australia 2025 will feature South Africa (SA) against Australia (AUS) at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on Tuesday, August 19. Before this exciting game, here's everything you need to know about the SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, top player picks, and the pitch report.

Australia played their last ODI in the Champions Trophy 2025, losing their semi-final to India by 4 wickets. South Africa also played their last ODI in the Champions Trophy, where they lost their semi-final to New Zealand by 50 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 110 head-to-head matches. Australia have won 51 matches while South Africa have won 55 games. A total of four matches ended without a result.

SA vs AUS Match Details

The 1st ODI match of the South Africa Tour of Australia 2025 will be played on August 19 at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs AUS, 1st ODI Match

Date and Time: 19th August 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first. There are more opportunities for death over bowlers at this venue. Fans can expect a high-scoring match today. The last ODI match played between Australia and New Zealand was back in 2022. A total of 509 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

SA vs AUS Form Guide

SA - Will be playing their first match

AUS - Will be playing their first match

SA vs AUS Probable Playing XI

SA Playing XI

No injury updates

Temba Bavuma (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates

Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

SA vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent International matches. Alex Carey is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting game.

Batters

Travis Head

Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Travis Head is an exceptional batter who can smash a lot of runs at this batting pitch. Temba Bavuma is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Aiden Markram

Wiann Mulder and Aiden Markram are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Aiden Markram will bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. Corbin Bosch is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood

The top bowlers to pick for today's Dream11 team are Josh Hazlewood and Kagiso Rabada. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Josh Hazlewood was in great form in the recent matches and can once again perform well in today's match. Adam Zampa is another good bowler for today's match.

SA vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Travis Head is one of the most crucial picks from Australia as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will bat in the top order for Australia and can play an explosive innings.

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram is one of the most crucial picks from South Africa, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and also bowl some overs.

5 Must-Picks for SA vs AUS, 1st ODI Match

Mitchell Marsh

Ryan Rickelton

Aiden Markram

Travis Head

Wiann Mulder

South Africa vs Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Carey, R Rickelton

Batters: M Marsh, T Head, T Bavuma

All-rounders: A Markram, W Mulder

Bowlers: J Hazlewood, A Zampa, B Dwarshius, K Rabada

South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Rickelton

Batters: M Marsh, T Head, T Bavuma, C Green

All-rounders: A Markram, W Mulder, C Bosch

Bowlers: J Hazlewood, A Zampa, K Rabada

