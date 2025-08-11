SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for South Africa Tour of Australia 2025, 2nd T20I

The 2nd T20I match of the South Africa Tour of Australia 2025 will feature South Africa (SA) against Australia (AUS) at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin on Tuesday, August 12. Before this exciting game, here's everything you need to know about the SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Australia won the first T20I match against South Africa by 17 runs. Australia batted first and scored 178 runs, thanks to a match-winning 83 by Tim David. South Africa scored 161 runs while chasing the big target. Ryan Rickelton played a beautiful innings of 71, while Josh Hazlewood and Ben Dwarshuis each took three wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 25 head-to-head matches. Australia has won 17 matches, while South Africa has won 8 matches.

SA vs AUS Match Details

The 2nd T20I match of the South Africa Tour of Australia 2025 will be played on August 12 at Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 2:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs AUS, 2nd T20I Match

Date and Time: 12th August 2025, 2:45 PM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2), Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch at Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2) in Darwin favors batters. The team winning the toss should choose to bat first. There are more opportunities for death-over bowlers at this venue. Fans can expect a high-scoring match today. The last game between these two teams was also played at this venue, where a total of 339 runs were scored with a loss of 19 wickets.

SA vs AUS Form Guide

SA - L

AUS - W

SA vs AUS Probable Playing XI

SA Playing XI

No injury updates

Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates

Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

SA vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent T20 matches. He smashed 71 runs in just 55 balls in the last game. Josh Inglis is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Travis Head

Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Travis Head is an exceptional batter who can smash a lot of runs at this batting pitch. He was a flop in the last match, but should never be underestimated. Aiden Markram is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell and George Linde are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Glenn Maxwell will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He scored one run and took one wicket in the last game. Corbin Bosch is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood

The top bowlers to pick for today's Dream11 team are Josh Hazlewood and Ben Dwarshuis. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Josh Hazlewood was in great form in the recent T20I matches. He took three wickets in the last game. Adam Zampa is another good bowler for today's match.

SA vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Travis Head is one of the most crucial picks from Australia as the pitch is expected to support both batters and bowlers. He will open the innings for Australia and can give an explosive start. He has smashed 1095 runs in just 39 T20I matches at an average of around 32.

Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton is one of the most crucial picks from South Africa, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He smashed 71 runs in just 55 balls in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for SA vs AUS, 2nd T20I Match

Mitchell Marsh

Ryan Rickelton

Glenn Maxwell

Travis Head

Josh Hazlewood

South Africa vs Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Inglis, R Rickelton

Batters: M Marsh, T Head, C Green, A Markram

All-rounders: G Maxwell

Bowlers: J Hazlewood, A Zampa, B Dwarshius, K Rabada

South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Rickelton

Batters: D Brevis, T Stubbs, T Head, C Green, A Markram

All-rounders: G Maxwell

Bowlers: J Hazlewood, A Zampa, B Dwarshius, K Rabada

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

