SA vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (1st ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 29th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a gruelling T20I series, South Africa and Australia square off in the first ODI on Saturday. The South Africans are in the transitional phase with Quinton de Kock taking over the captaincy. Although instant results aren't expected, de Kock and his men are under pressure after a disappointing loss in the T20I series.

On the other hand, Australia looks very settled although their last ODI series against India didn't go according to plan. The Aussies boast of some of the world's best players in their ranks and are the overwhelming favourites heading into this series. However, the South Africans cannot be taken lightly and will bank on their familiarity of home conditions in what promises to be a great match at Boland Park. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SA vs AUS.

SA vs AUS Teams:

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock(C), Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, JJ Smuts, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Beuran Hendricks and Lungi Ngidi.

Australia:

Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, David Warner, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

Playing 11 Updates:

South Africa:

With Rassie van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius being rested for the ODI series, an opportunity arises for the likes of JJ Smuts and Janneman Malan to cement their places in the national team. Janneman Malan is likely to make his debut at the top of the order alongside Quinton de Kock. While Bavuma is set to feature at number three, Smuts and Klaasen should round off the middle order along with David Miller. Andile Phehlukwayo fills in as the all-rounder while South Africa might ponder fielding two spinners for this game. The bowling attack looks formidable with Ngidi and Rabada sharing the new ball as the Proteas look to draw first blood on Saturday.

Possible XI: Malan, de Kock(C&WK), Bavuma, Smuts, Klaasen, Miller, Phehlukwayo, Ngidi, Rabada, Nortje and Shamsi.

Australia:

Australia hasn't made many changes to the roster that travelled to India last month. They have a settled top order with openers Aaron Finch and David Warner in fine form. Marnus Labuschagne should feature at number four while Mitchell Marsh's presence in the middle order adds balance to the side. The Australians should stick with their two spinner combination with Agar and Zampa impressing in the T20Is. Kane Richardson is likely to get the nod over Hazlewood alongside Starc and Cummins in what is a resourceful bowling attack.

Possible XI: Warner, Finch (C), Smith, Labuschagne, Marsh, Carey (WK), Agar, Starc, Cummins, Zampa and Richardson.

Match Details:

South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI

29th February 2020, 4:30 PM IST

Boland Park, Paarl

Pitch Report:

A good batting track is expected on Saturday at the Boland Park. Although there could be some swing on offer with the new ball, the batsmen should enjoy batting here. With the pitch expected to remain the same for the entire 100 overs, both sides would be looking to chase with 270 being par on this surface.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock is the obvious choice for the wicket-keeper slot owing to his fine form over the last few months. In the only T20I, South Africa won against the Aussies, Quinton de Kock stood out with a terrific fifty on what was a slow pitch. With a good batting track expected on Saturday, one can bank on de Kock to get some runs at the top of the order.

Batsmen: Aaron Finch was the star of the show for Australia in the T20Is. With 111 runs and a player of the series award to show for his efforts, he is a reliable option for this game. While one of Marnus Labuschagne or Steve Smith fills in as the second Australian pick in the side, Temba Bavuma could also get some runs in the top order he does play on Saturday. Heinrich Klaasen's form in the Momentum One Day Cup warranties a spot in the side with the former RR and RCB batsman scoring 164 runs in four games. He should get the nod over David Miller, who could also be picked if the balance of the side suffices.

Allrounders: Mitchell Marsh, who is expected to feature in the Australian middle order, didn't fire in the T20Is. However, Mitchell Marsh should be backed to overturn his poor form with the Western Australian being handy with the ball as well. Another useful option would be picking Andile Phehlukwayo for his ability to pick wickets with his clever variations. If one were to prefer an extra allrounder, one of JJ Smuts or Ashton Agar should do the trick.

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc and Kagiso Rabada are two of the best bowlers in this format. Both of them are lethal with the new ball and in the death overs with their ability to nail the yorker being exemplary. Both of them are picked in the side along with Tabraiz Shamsi for this game. Adam Zampa's ability to pick wickets in the middle overs makes him an excellent asset while Pat Cummins is a viable alternative to either Starc or Zampa.

Captain: With batting-friendly conditions on offer, Quinton de Kock and Aaron Finch are the ideal candidates for the multiplier options. With 77 and 111 runs respectively in the T20I series, they look in good touch and should make an impact in this game. Along with them, former Australia captain Steve Smith is also a viable option with his tally of 104 runs strengthening his case. If one were to back a bowler, Mitchell Starc would be the ideal candidate.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Quinton de Kock, Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne, Temba Bavuma, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Tabraiz Shamsi and Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Quinton de Kock, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock