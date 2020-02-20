SA vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (1st T20), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 21st, 2020

After a gruelling series against England, the South Africans will look to bounce back to winning ways as they host Australia in the first T20I on Friday. Although the Proteas ended up on the losing side in the T20s, they did come up with a bunch of positives. However, they face another tough challenge in the form of the Aussies. Australia has been rampant in this format with home series wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

With a settled team in their midst, the Aussies will fancy their chances heading into this series. With this being the first time David Warner and Steve Smith return to South Africa after their sandpaper gate, both teams would be eager to get off to a winning start. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SA vs AUS 1st T20.

SA vs AUS Teams:

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock (C), Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Pite van Biljon, JJ Smuts, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn

Australia:

Aaron Finch (C), D'Arcy Short, David Warner, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Jhye Richardson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa

Playing 11 Updates:

South Africa:

Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada's arrivals strengthen the side as South Africa look to avenge their loss to England. Du Plessis is likely to open the batting with Bavuma injuring himself in the previous game. Dussen and Miller hold the fort in the middle order with Heinrich Klaasen's magnificent fifty giving him the edge over Smuts.

Phehlukwayo and Pretorius provide the balance in the side with Tabraiz Shamsi likely to feature as the lone spinner. The trio of Lungi Ngidi, Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada will play together for the first time this year and will be key for the Proteas at the Wanderers.

Possible XI: de Kock (C&WK), du Plessis, van der Dussen, Miller, Klaasen, Pretorius, Phehlukwayo, Rabada, Shamsi, Steyn and Ngidi.

Australia:

Although Australia hasn't played much T20 cricket in the last few months, they have a settled group of players in their midst. Their batting unit is quite formidable with David Warner and captain Aaron Finch leading the way at the top of the order with Steve Smith and Alex Carey to follow. Mitchell Marsh should feature in the middle order with Matthew Wade also in line for a starting XI berth.

As for the bowling unit, Australia should persist with two spinners in Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa while Mitchell Starc leads the pace attack. Kane Richardson should get the nod over Jhye Richardson and Sean Abbott as the third pacer as the Aussies look to set the tone for the rest of the tour.

Possible XI: Finch (C), Warner, Wade, Smith, Marsh, Carey (WK), Agar, Zampa, Starc, Cummins and Richardson.

Match Details:

South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20

21st February 2020, 9:30 PM IST

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Pitch Report:

The Wanderers should provide a batting paradise on Friday with scores of over 170 being a common sight at this venue. Although there will be some movement early on for the pacers, the batsmen will have the final say here. Either side will look to chase upon winning the toss although the threat of rain looms in Johannesburg.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock is bound to be a popular fantasy pick in this game and why not? De Kock has been in great form all summer with 131 runs in three games against England. While de Kock is a must-have in the side, Matt Wade could also be picked alongside him if he makes the cut for this game.

Batsmen: Aaron Finch and Faf du Plessis are very experienced in this format with both of them scoring T20 hundreds in their career. Southpaw David Warner is another viable candidate with his T20 form being amazing since his return from suspension. While Steve Smith's tally of 120 runs in four BBL games holds him in good stead, the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller should round the fantasy team for this game.

Allrounders: Mitchell Marsh is set to make a comeback on Friday on the back of a sensational BBL campaign. While Marsh scored 382 runs at an average of 34.73, he even chipped in with a few wickets with his medium pace. He should feature in the fantasy team along with Andile Phehlukwayo, whose variations are handy to have in this format. With his additional batting ability also coming to the fore on occasion, he would be a decent pick for this game.

Bowlers: The returning Kagiso Rabada is a must-have in the side owing to his knack of picking wickets in this format. Along with him, Mitchell Starc and his pinpoint yorkers should also yield a wicket or two in Wanderers. Tabraiz Shamsi and Adam Zampa are also handy options with legspinners being essential on this surface while Kane Richardson could also be picked for his death bowling skills.

Captain: Quinton de Kock's red hot form makes him a worth-while multiplier pick for this game. Although he didn't score a fifty against England in the T20I series, he consistently got the Proteas off to rapid starts with a strike-rate of 214.75 serving them well. While the experience of David Warner and Faf du Plessis can also be backed with captaincy, Steve Smith could be a viable left-field option for the same.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Andile Phehlukwayo, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Steve Smith

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Faf du Plessis, Steve Smith, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Tabraiz Shamsi and Dale Steyn.

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis