SA vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Mar 4th, 2020

The South Africans pulled off a sensational win at Boland Park to gain an advantage in the three-match series against Australia. The Proteas will be eyeing a series win on Wednesday as they face the Aussies in the second ODI. Although they have their backs up against the wall, Australia comes into this game as the more settled of the two sides.

With a top-heavy batting unit and a fearsome pace attack, Australia is the clear favourite ahead of this encounter. However, South Africa has already shown what it is capable of and will be looking to seal an emphatic series win against the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finalists. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SA vs AUS.

SA vs AUS Teams:

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock(C), Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, JJ Smuts, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Beuran Hendricks and Lungi Ngidi.

Australia:

Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, David Warner, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

Playing 11 Updates:

South Africa:

South Africa is likely to field the same side for this game and will go all-out for a series win in Bloemfontein. Despite his failure on debut, Janneman Malan should open the batting alongside captain Quinton de Kock. The middle-order looks well settled with the trio of Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller in fine form. While Kyle Verreynne occupies the number six spot ahead of Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo provides batting depth as the fast-bowling all-rounder in the side. South Africa should persist with two spinners as they provide control in the middle overs. The onus will once again be on Lungi Ngidi, who leads the bowling attack.

Possible XI: Malan, de Kock(C&WK), Bavuma, Klaasen, Verreynne, Miller, Phehlukwayo, Maharaj, Ngidi, Nortje and Shamsi.

Australia:

Australia should bring in Ashton Agar with the all-rounder's absence being felt in the previous game. He could come in for D'Arcy Short while the rest of the side is likely to remain unchanged. Australia has a reliable top order with Steve Smith and David Warner in good form. They will be hoping for a good performance from Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey with both individuals yet to come good on this tour. Mitchell Starc leads the attack alongside Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. While there is the possibility of Kane Richardson featuring ahead of Hazlewood, the onus is on Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar to provide the breakthroughs in the middle overs on Wednesday.

Possible XI: Finch(C), Warner, Smith, Labuschagne, Carey(WK), Marsh, Agar, Starc, Cummins, Richardson/Hazlewood and Zampa.

Match Details:

South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI

4th March 2020, 4:30 PM IST

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report:

In the two Momentum One Day Cup 2020 matches played at the Mangaung Oval, the pitch was on the slower side with scores of 214, 164, 134 and 139 being registered. A similar sort of a surface is expected for this game although it should be relatively easy for the batsmen to bat on. The spinners will be essential in the middle overs with the pacers also expected to get extra help from the overlying conditions. With the pitch not expected to change much during the match, both teams would look to chase upon winning the toss.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock couldn't convert a promising start in the previous game as he got out for just 16. With a series win in sight, de Kock would love to lead from the front with a good knock on Wednesday. While de Kock warranties a spot in the side owing to his fine form, Kyle Verreynne's gritty cameo in the previous game makes him a viable option as the second wicket-keeper in the team.

Batsmen: David Warner has looked in good touch in the previous games and is a must-have in the fantasy team. While the likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are also viable options, Warner's ability to score big runs is a valuable asset. Heinrich Klaasen's hundred in the previous game makes him a worth-while choice with Temba Bavuma also capable of playing spin and pace equally well. If an extra batsman were required, Australian captain Aaron Finch would be an excellent option.

Allrounders: Ashton Agar, who should return for this game, is a must-have in the side. The lanky all-rounder picked eight wickets in the T20I series and could pick a wicket or two in this game as well. Keshav Maharaj is also a viable option with the South African picking four wickets in a Momentum One Day Cup game last month. He should find a place in the side with the option of Andile Phehlukwayo also being available.

Bowlers: Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers for Australia in Paarl. With figures of 3/45 in his quota of overs, he warranties a spot in the side along with Lungi Ngidi. With the pitch expected to help the spinners, both Tabraiz Shamsi and Adam Zampa are reliable options as well. With Mitchell Starc's ability to swing the new ball holding him in high regard, he is a viable alternative to Pat Cummins.

Captain: David Warner and Quinton de Kock have done well in recent games for their respective sides. With both of them having a wealth of experience to fall back on, they are the ideal candidates for captaincy. Steve Smith scored a well-compiled 76 in the previous game and looked in good touch. While Smith could also be backed for captaincy, one could also consider Adam Zampa with the pitch suiting the spinners.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Steve Smith, Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, Ashton Agar, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc and Lungi Ngidi.

Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Kyle Verreynne, Temba Bavuma, Ashton Agar, Andile Phehlukwayo, Pat Cummins, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi and Adam Zampa.

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Adam Zampa