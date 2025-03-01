SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Champions Trophy 2025 match – March 1, 2025

South Africa (SA) will take on England (ENG) in the 11th match of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy (CT) on Saturday, March 1, at the National Stadium in Karachi. England are already out of the tournament, while anything but a defeat by a huge margin (207 runs) in this match guarantees a spot in the semi-finals for the Proteas.

South Africa registered a crushing 107-run win over Afghanistan in their opening match before having their next game against Australia washed out. They'll want to win today and finish at the top of Group B.

England, meanwhile, lost to Afghanistan on Wednesday, leading to them being the first Group B team to get eliminated. On Friday, England skipper Jos Buttler announced his resignation from captaincy at the end of their Champions Trophy campaign, and he'll want to register a win in his last game as the captain.

Let's look at three players who could be good Dream11 captaincy options in what should be a high-scoring clash.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Champions Trophy 2025 match

Jansen is in great form with the ball.

Fiery Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen could be a solid Dream11 captaincy option for this match. Jansen is in excellent form with both bat and ball and could deliver on both fronts against a battered England side. Jansen averages 119 with the bat against England, scoring at a strike rate of 143.37 against them, including a power-packed 75 in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

He's in great rhythm as a bowler and is consistently hitting the 140+ kph mark, and given how fragile England's batting has been, he's sure to get a couple of wickets with the new ball today.

A complete all-rounder who should contribute in either department, Jansen is a reliable Dream11 captaincy choice.

Rassie van der Dussen got his CT 2025 off to a good start, scoring a half-century with a strike rate of more than 100 against Afghanistan, batting at No. 4. With the return of Heinrich Klaasen, Tony de Zorzi is expected to warm the bench, pushing van der Dussen to his preferred position at No. 3, making him an even more attractive Dream11 captaincy pick.

The 36-year-old batter has scored 467 runs in 10 innings against England, averaging 51.9 and scoring at a strike rate of 94. On what should be another solid batting wicket at Karachi, expect van der Dussen to pile on the runs. He's a good Dream11 captaincy pick for this match.

Fresh after scoring his first ODI hundred (against Afghanistan) since 2019, England's talisman Joe Root is a top Dream11 captaincy pick in this fixture. The batting all-rounder has consistent numbers against South Africa and his role at No. 4 seems to suit him better. Root has already scored a hundred and a fifty in CT 2025, and despite England's struggles, he'll want to end this tournament on a high.

Root has scored 683 runs in 15 innings against South Africa at an average of 45.5, and with England unlikely to move away from their four-bowler structure, he'll continue to bowl 5-6 overs with the ball.

A prolific run accumulator who can also send down a few overs with the ball, Root is a stellar Dream11 captaincy option.

