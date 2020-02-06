SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 7th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

England was dealt a reality check in the first ODI as a new-look South Africa side cruised to victory in Cape Town. The home side hopes for an encore of that performance as the action shifts to Durban for the second ODI. In spite of England dominating the Test series, they looked clueless against a quality performance from the Proteas.

However, Eoin Morgan and his men will look to make amends on Friday with the series on the line. South Africa, on the other hand, will fancy their chances of a first series win under new captain, Quinton de Kock considering the experience and quality they have in their ranks. Both teams look well balanced on paper as they eye a crucial win at Kingsmead. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SA vs ENG.

SA vs ENG Teams:

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Temba Bavuma, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin and Beuran Hendricks

England:

Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Denly, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson and Adil Rashid.

Playing 11 Updates:

South Africa:

With a series win firmly in their sights, the South Africans should remain unchanged for this game. South Africa opted for only one frontline spinner in the previous game with JJ Smuts operating as the sixth bowler. They shouldn't be tinkering with this combination much with the balance that they seem to possess.

The onus will once again be on the duo of Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma with the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks complementing them nicely. Although their bowling attack lacks experience, it has a lot of variety with Lungi Ngidi leading the pack. Tabraiz Shamsi would be de Kock's go-to man in the middle overs against a strong England middle order.

Possible XI: Reeza Hendricks, de Kock(C&WK), Bavuma, van der Dussen, Smuts, Miller, Phehlukwayo, Ngidi, Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks and Shamsi.

England:

Although they did surrender quite meekly to a wonderful De Kock-Bavuma partnership in the previous game, England shouldn't be making any changes to their side. However, better performances would be on the agenda for the English batsmen, who couldn't convert their starts. In spite of missing key players such as Buttler and Stokes, the English batting unit does look formidable with the duo of Morgan and Root being crucial to their fortunes.

Young leggie, Matt Parkinson should get another game alongside the trio of Woakes, Jordan and Tom Curran in the bowling attack. With a good balance and batting depth in their ranks, England looks well-equipped to counter the South Africans in Durban.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Bairstow (WK), Roy, Root, Morgan(C), Denly, Banton, Sam Curran, Woakes, Jordan, Tom Curran and Parkinson.

Match Details:

South Africa vs England, 2nd ODI

7th February 2020, 4:30 PM IST

Kingsmead, Durban

Pitch Report:

The lone game played at this venue so far in the ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020 saw a low-scoring affair between the Dolphins and Knights. While a similar type of surface is expected, the batsmen can also have an impact if they get themselves in. Spin is expected to play a major role in the middle overs with there being some swing on offer for the pacers as well. Batting first would be the ideal choice although the forecast isn't great for the duration of this game.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock began his stint as South African ODI captain with a superlative hundred in the previous game. He looked at ease on what was a sluggish wicket and seems to be in fine form. He is a reliable option for this game along with Jonny Bairstow, who is one of the most explosive openers in world cricket. Tom Banton could also be picked instead of Bairstow to accommodate higher rated players in the other sections.

Batsmen: Jason Roy and Temba Bavuma seemed to be in good knick in the previous game and warranty a place in the fantasy side. While Bavuma came close to scoring a well-paced hundred in Cape Town, Roy looked at ease during his knock of 32. Along with them, the likes of Eoin Morgan and Rassie van der Dussen are also viable options while Joe Root's record in this format makes him a worth-while pick as well.

Allrounders: Chris Woakes had a decent game in spite of his side failing to put up a fight in the previous game. He scored 40 runs and also picked a wicket with the new ball which holds him in good stead. Along with him, the South African duo of Jon Jon Smuts and Andile Phehlukwayo also put forth a compelling case with both of them impressing with the ball. They are quite able with the bat as well which makes them valuable picks for the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi was the best bowler from both rosters in the previous game with a brilliant three-wicket haul. The Chinaman's ability to pick wickets in the middle overs is a valuable asset and should prove to be a worthwhile pick.

While Ngidi also warranties a place in the side, the likes of Chris Jordan and Tom Curran could also be picked considering their form prior to the start of the series in the Big Bash League 2019-20. Considering the nature of the pitch, Matt Parkinson could also be picked with the youngster looking to make amends for a disappointing debut in the previous game.

Captain: Both captains, Quinton de Kock and Eoin Morgan are quality players with a lot of experience to their names as well. While de Kock's form since the start of the tour makes him a popular multiplier pick, Eoin Morgan's ability to play pace and spin equally well makes him stand out.

If one were to defer from picking the aforementioned duo as captain and vice-captain, Jonny Bairstow is a decent option along with Rassie van der Dussen, who boasts of an average in excess of 70 in this format.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Chris Woakes, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, JJ Smuts, Chris Woakes, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Jordan and Matt Parkinson.

Captain: Eoin Morgan, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock