SA vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd ODI match – December 21, 2023  

India (IND) and South Africa (SA) are scheduled to lock horns in the third and final game of the three-match T20I series on Friday, December 21. The Boland Park in Paarl will host the contest.

India won the first game by eight wickets, but South Africa returned the favor with a victory to draw level in the series. With all to play for, both teams will be looking to put their best foot forward.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SA vs IND game:

#3 Nandre Burger (SA) – 5.5 credits

Nandre Burger is someone who should be picked in the SA vs IND Dream11 teams. The left-arm fast bowler had a tough outing at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. However, he made amends in the second game at St George’s Park. Burger finished with figures of 10-0-30-3 after he got the prized wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, and KL Rahul.

#2 Sai Sudharsan (IND) – 5.5 credits

Sai Sudharsan has been exceptional for India in his maiden series for the Men in Blue. The left-handed batter has already scored two half-centuries and has arguably been the standout in the side this series. In the previous game, the southpaw scored 62 runs off 83 balls and built a 68-run third wicket stand before Lizaad Williams accounted for his wicket.

#1 Tony de Zorzi (SA) – 6 credits

Tony de Zorzi has flourished as a batter in the ongoing series and hence, should be picked for the SA vs IND Dream11 team. He got a good start in the first game before throwing his wicket. But in the second match, the southpaw made sure to capitalize on his start. He scored an unbeaten 119 off 112 balls with the help of nine fours and six sixes.

