SA vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI match – December 19, 2023  

India (IND) and South Africa (SA) face off in the second game of their three-game T20I series on Tuesday, December 19, at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

India made an impressive start to the series by winning the opening game by eight wickets on Sunday at the same stadium. The Men in Blue have a great chance of securing the series with back-to-back wins.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SA vs IND game:

#3 Rassie van der Dussen (SA) – 9 credits

Rassie van der Dussen bagged a golden duck in the first game after Arshdeep Singh dismissed him LBW.

However, the right-hander remains one of South Africa’s most consistent batters in the 50-over format and should be picked in your SA vs IND Dream11 team. In 60 ODIs, Van der Dussen has scored 2322 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 88.02 with six hundreds and 14 fifties.

#2 Sai Sudharsan (IND) – 5.5 credits

Sai Sudharsan made his international debut at the Wanderers and showed no signs of nervousness.

He became only the fourth Indian opener to get a 50-plus score on ODI debut. The left-hander stayed not out on 55 off 43 with the help of nine fours. Fantasy users should pick the youngster in their SA vs IND Dream11 team.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav (IND) – 8.5 credits

Kuldeep Yadav has tasted success in South African conditions since he first played here in 2018.

In seven ODIs, he has picked up 18 wickets. Kuldeep finished with figures of 2.3-0-3-1 in the first game. If he bowls more, there's a good chance that he will pick up more wickets. Hence, Kuldeep should be picked in your SA vs IND Dream11 fantasy team for the second ODI.

