SA vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd T20I match – December 12, 2023  

India (IND) and South Africa (SA) lock horns in the second game of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday, December 12, at the St Georger’s Park in Gqeberha.

The first T20I on Sunday did not take place due to rain. There's a chance that the second match will also be called off, as the weather conditions on Tuesday do not appear too promising.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SA vs IND game:

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (IND) – 9 credits

Suryakumar Yadav has been a gun batter in T20Is ever since his debut in 2021. The right-handed batter recently captained India to a 4-1 series against Australia.

With three hundreds, he's on the verge of becoming the joint fastest Indian, along with Virat Kohli, to score 2000 runs in T20Is. Suryakumar should be a must in your fantasy team for the SA vs IND game.

#2 Ravi Bishnoi (IND) – 8.5 credits

Ravi Bishnoi is one cricketer fantasy users should include in their fantasy team for the SA vs IND game.

The leg-spinner recently finished as the leading wicket-taker in the Australia series. Thanks to his stupendous performance, he became the No.1 bowler in T20Is. Although conditions may not be in his favour, given the form he's in, Bishnoi is expected to make an impact.

#1 Aiden Markram (SA) – 8.5 credits

Aiden Markram should be picked in fantasy teams for the SA vs IND game. The Proteas captain has 1063 runs in 37 games at an average of 39.37 and a strike rate of 149.50.

He has nine half-centuries and a top score of 70s. Markram can also fetch you points in bowling, as he chips in with his handy off-breaks from time to time.

