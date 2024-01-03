SA vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd Test match – January 3, 2024

India (IND) and South Africa (SA) lock horns in the second and final Test of the two-match series on Wednesday, January 3, at the Newlands in Cape Town.

The Proteas are leading the series after winning the opening Test by an innings and 32 runs at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. India are yet to win a Test in Cape Town, so they will have to make history to square the series, having lost the first game

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SA vs IND game:

#3 Virat Kohli (IND) – 9 credits

Virat Kohli was the only batter who looked good in both Indian innings in the first Test. He scored 38 off 64 in the first innings before Kagiso Rabada dismissed him.

The former skipper racked up 76 off 82 in the second innings but did not get much support from the other end. Fantasy users should pick him in their SA vs IND Dream 11 team.

#2 Dean Elgar (SA) – 9 credits

Dean Elgar won the Player of the Match award after notching u[ a magnificent hundred in the opening Test.

The left-handed batter scored 185 off 287 with the help of 28 fours in the first innings. Playing in his last Test before retiring, Elgar will look to play another match-winning knock, so he should be picked in your fantasy team for the SA vs IND Dream11 game.

#1 Marco Jansen (SA) – 8.5 credits

Marco Jansen showed in the first Test that he can contribute equally with both bat and ball.

He picked up one wicket in the first innings after which he chipped in with a knock of 84 off 147. In the second innings, Jansen rattled the Indian middle order by picking up the wickets of Shubman Gill, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

