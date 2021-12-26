SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for 1st Test

South Africa will take on India in the first Test of a three-match series on Sunday. The two nations will lock horns at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

SA vs IND Probable Playing XIs

South Africa

Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Keegan Petersen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder/ Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Keshav Maharaj.

India

Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs India, 1st Test, South Africa vs India Test Series.

Date and Time: December 26th 2021, Sunday; 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Pitch Report

The pitch should support batters, as the ball is expected to come onto the bat. Once they're settled, batters should be able to play the big shots with ease. Meanwhile, pacers are expected to get some assistance with the new ball.

Today's SA vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock is a man for all formats, and will want to contribute to his team's success. The wicketkeeper batter can fetch you points with the bat as well as from behind the stumps. He is much more experienced than Rishabh Pant, and should be there in your Dream11 team ahead of the Indian.

Batters

Virat Kohli is one of the world's elite red-ball batters, but he has been out of form in recent times. He will look to score in bulk for his team during the first Test against South Africa.

All-rounders

Ravichandran Ashwin is undoubtedly the best all-rounder from both teams, and will have a lot on his shoulders due to the absence of Ravindra Jadeja.

The Indian off-spinner was adjudged the Player of the Series during the home series against New Zealand. Ashwin is expected to continue his fine form when India take on South Africa on Sunday.

Bowlers

With Anrich Nortje unavailable, India's Jasprit Bumarh is the best bowler from the lot. The Indian speedster is returning to the side after being rested in the series against New Zealand. He was in fine touch against England, and will look to continue his brilliant exploits in overseas conditions.

Five best players to pick in SA vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Virat Kohli (IND).

Jasprit Bumrah (IND).

Aiden Markram (SA).

Dean Elgar (SA).

KL Rahul (IND).

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Test)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ravi Ashwin, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier.

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-Captain: Aiden Markram.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinto de Kock, Mayank Agarwal, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-Captain: Jaspirt Bumrah.

Edited by Bhargav