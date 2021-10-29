SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 25

Match 25 of the T20 World Cup 2021 will see South Africa (SA) take on Sri Lanka (SL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

South Africa come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win over the West Indies. Despite all the outside noise, the Proteas are well on-course for a top-two finish. They face a resourceful Sri Lankan side who lost their first game of the tournament earlier in the week against Australia. With both teams searching for their second win of the Super 12 phase, a cracking game beckons in Sharjah.

SA vs SL Probable Playing 11 Today

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

SL XI

Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara

Match Details

SA vs SL, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 25, Super 12 Group 1

Date and Time: 30th October 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at the venue, a competitive track is expected in Sharjah. The batters will be challenged by both the pacers and spinners, who should get help off the track. However, the pitch does have some runs on offer. The batters have to bide their time in the middle before going big. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with 150-160 being a good total in Sharjah.

See the updated T20 World Cup 2021 points table here.

Today’s SA vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kusal Perera: Although Kusal Perera is one of the most explosive openers in the competition, he hasn't been in the best of form for Sri Lanka. Strong square of the wicket and comfortable against pace, Perera should get some runs in today's game, making him a good addition to your SA vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram has been South Africa's best player in the ICC T20 World Cup with a fifty to his name as well. His handy off-spin will also come into play at some stage, adding value to his case as a must-have in your SA vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga's leg-spin is Sri Lanka's main asset on slightly slow tracks in the UAE. While his bowling ability should ideally have a say in the outcome of the game, Hasaranga is more than capable with the bat as well, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Anrich Nortje: South African speedster Anrich Nortje has been on fire in recent games, nailing his lines and lengths in addition to unfurling 150-plus kmph thunderbolts at the batters. He has been South Africa's go-to bowler in the middle overs and should ideally pick up a wicket or two in this game as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in SA vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 350 points

Lahiru Kumara (SL) - 298 points

Aiden Markram (SA) - 80 points

Important stats for SA vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga - 8 wickets in 5 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

Aiden Markram - 91 runs in 2 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, SR: 146.77

Anrich Nortje - 3 wickets in 2 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, ER: 4.38

SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

SA vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje and Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Rassie van der Dussen. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

SA vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dasun Shanaka, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje and Maheesh Theekshana

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. Vice-captain: Aiden Markram

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Aiden Markram to score 25 or more runs against Sr Lanka? Yes No 2 votes so far