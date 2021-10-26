SA vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup match - October 26th, 2021

South Africa (SA) will lock horns with the West Indies (WI) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, in the 18th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday.

Both teams need to win this game to stay in the reckoning for the next round after losing their respective tournament openers. South Africa (SA) lost to Australia in their first game despite their disciplined bowling, as they didn't have enough runs to defend.

SA's batters failed to create an impact, mustering only a modest 118-9 in their twenty overs. Their bowlers did well to take the game to the final over, but the Aussies had the last laugh.

West Indies (WI) fared worse in their first game of the tournament. They were bowled out for a paltry 55 against tournament favourites England, and lost the game by six wickets. The holders need to make a strong comeback against an equally strong South African side.

WI are a batting-heavy side. However, a few of their batters need to spend some time before going for their shots. Their bowlers found good lines and lengths in the tournament opener, and troubled the opposition.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SA-WI game.

#3 Aiden Markram (SA)

3rd KFC T20I: South Africa vs Pakistan

Aiden Markram, a middle-order batter, was the lone shining light with the willow for SA in the first game. He smacked a calculated 40-run knock off 36 balls, but failed to help his team put up a competitive total.

Markram has come a long way, developing a reputation to thrive in pressure situations. Moreover, he could also roll his arm over with his part-time spin bowling, if required, on the slow Dubai wicket.

#2 Dwayne Bravo (WI)

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament

Dwayne Bravo is yet to join the party with his slow balls and explosive hits in the death overs. He failed to create an impact in the first game with the willow, and didn't get a chance to bowl, as there weren't enough runs on the board.

Bravo had a brilliant IPL 2021 campaign in the UAE, so he is expected to get going against South Africa. His death-bowling can be very handy, so SA will need to play him well.

#1 Evin Lewis (WI)

St Kitts Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Evin Lewis could score just six runs off five balls in the game against England. But he is a better batter than that. He is known for his explosive batting right from the get-go. However, he needs to spend some time at the wicket before going for his shots.

Lewis can wreak havoc if he stays till the end of the powerplay, considering his six-hitting ability. He is a game-changer in his own right. In the IPL 2021 UAE leg, he got a chance to impact a few games for his franchise with his brutal hitting ability.

