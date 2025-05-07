SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series, Match 5

The 5th ODI of the Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series will see South Africa Women (SA-W) squaring off against India Women (IN-W) at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo on Wednesday, May 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

South Africa Women have lost both of their last two matches. They lost their last match to Sri Lanka Women by 5 wickets. India Women, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Sri Lanka Women by 3 wickets.

India Women have won 19 of the last 32 head-to-head matches while South Africa Women have won 12 matches. One match ended without any result.

SA-W vs IN-W Match Details

The 5th ODI match of the Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series will be played on May 7 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA-W vs IN-W, 5th ODI match

Date and Time: 7th May 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo, is a neutral one. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture with both spinners and pacers getting a lot of wickets. Team winning the toss should look to bat first at this venue. The last match played at this venue was between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, where a total of 553 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

SA-W vs IN-W Form Guide

SA-W - L L

IN-W - L W W

SA-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XI

SA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon

IN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani

SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ghosh

R Ghosh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 82 runs in the last three matches. K Meso is another good wicket-keeper for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Rawat

P Rawal and S Mandhana are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. P Rawal will bat in the top order and might bowl some overs. She has smashed 163 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last three matches. T Brits is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

S Rana

D Sharma and S Rana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. S Rana will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She has taken 11 wickets and smashed 10 runs in the last three matches. S Luus is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Mlaba

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Reddy and N Mlaba. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. N Mlaba will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She only has taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. N Charani is another good bowler for today's match.

SA-W vs IN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Rana

S Rana was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken 11 wickets and smashed 10 runs in the last three matches.

T Brits

T Brits is one of the most crucial picks from the South Africa Women squad as she will open the innings and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 123 runs in the last two matches, including a century against India Women.

5 Must-Picks for SA-W vs IN-W, 5th ODI match

S Mandhana

D Sharma

S Rana

T Brits

P Rawal

South Africa Women vs India Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

South Africa Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: L Wolvaardt, P Rawal, S Mandhana, T Brits

All-rounders: D Sharma, S Rana, A Dercksen, S Luus

Bowlers: A Reddy, N Mlaba

South Africa Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh

Batters: P Rawal, S Mandhana, T Brits

All-rounders: D Sharma, S Rana, A Dercksen, S Luus, C Tryon

Bowlers: A Reddy, N Mlaba

