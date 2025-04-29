SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Womens Tri-Nation Series, Match 2

The 2nd ODI match of the Sri Lanka Womens Tri-Nation Series will see South Africa Women (SA-W) squaring off against India Women (IN-W) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo, on Tuesday, April 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
South Africa Women lost their last ODI series to England Women by 2-1. They lost their last match by a massive margin of six wickets. India Women, on the other hand, won their first match of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka Women by nine wickets.
India Women have won 18 of the last 31 head-to-head matches while South Africa Women have won 12 matches. One match ended without any result.
SA-W vs IN-W Match Details
The 2nd ODI match of the Sri Lanka Womens Tri-Nation Series will be played on April 29 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SA-W vs IN-W, 2nd ODI match
Date and Time: 29 April 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo
Pitch Report
The pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo, is a neutral one. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture with both spinners and pacers getting a lot of wickets. Team winning the toss should look to bat first at this venue. The last match played at this venue was between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, where a total of 296 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.
SA-W vs IN-W Form Guide
SA-W - Will be playing their first match
IN-W - W
SA-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XI
SA-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon
IN-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani
SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
R Ghosh
R Ghosh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She took one catch and completed one stumping in the last match. S Jafta is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.
Batters
S Mandhana
L Wolvaardt and S Mandhana are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Mandhana will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has an excellent head-to-head record against South Africa Women. She smashed 43 runs in the last match. H Deol is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
D Sharma
D Sharma and S Rana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. D Sharma will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She took two wickets in the last match. N de Klerk is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
A Reddy
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Reddy and A Khaka. Both players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. A Reddy will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She only took one wicket in the last match but can definitely do better in today's match. N Charani is another good bowler for today's match.
SA-W vs IN-W match captain and vice-captain choices
S Mandhana
S Mandhana was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will open the innings for her team, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She played a crucial knock of 43 runs in the last match against Sri Lanka Women.
D Sharma
D Sharma is one of the most crucial picks from the India Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She is expected to trouble South Africa Women batters. She took two wickets in the last match against Sri Lanka Women.
5 Must-Picks for SA-W vs IN-W, 2nd ODI match
S Mandhana
D Sharma
S Rana
N de Klerk
C Tryon
South Africa Women vs India Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
South Africa Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh
Batters: H Deol, L Wolvaardt, P Rawal, S Mandhana
All-rounders: D Sharma, S Rana, N de Klerk, C Tryon
Bowlers: A Reddy, A Khaka
South Africa Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: R Ghosh
Batters: H Deol, L Wolvaardt, S Luus, S Mandhana
All-rounders: D Sharma, S Rana, N de Klerk, C Tryon
Bowlers: N Mlaba, N Charani
Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️