SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for South Africa Women Tri Series, Final

South Africa Women (SA-W) will take on India Women (IN-W) in the final match of the South Africa Women's tri-series at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday, February 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

South Africa Women have won two of their last four games in this year's South Africa Women Tri Series. India Women, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches.

South Africa Women will try their best to win the match, but India Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

SA-W vs IN-W Match Details

The final of the South Africa Women's tri-series will be played on February 2 at the Buffalo Park in East London. The game is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA-W vs IN-W, South Africa Women's Tri-Series, Final

Date and Time: February 02, 2023, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Pitch Report

Buffalo Park in East London has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between India Women and West Indies Women, where a total of 189 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

SA-W vs IN-W Form Guide

SA-W - L W W N/R

IN-W - W W N/R W

SA-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XI

SA-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Sanilo Jafta (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, and Tumi Sekhukhune.

IN-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh.

SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Y Bhatia (3 matches, 53 runs)

Y Bhatia, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Jafta is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Mandhana (3 matches, 86 runs)

H Kaur and S Mandhana are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. L Wolvaardt is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

D Sharma (3 matches, 33 runs, 8 wickets)

M Kapp and D Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Vastrakar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

N Mlaba (3 matches, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Gayakwad and N Mlaba. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Ismail is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SA-W vs IN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

D Sharma

D Sharma is one of the best players in India Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has smashed 33 runs and picked up eight wickets in the last three matches.

M Kapp

M Kapp is one of the best picks in the South Africa Women's squad as she will bowl in the middle overs and also bat in the top order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 74 runs and scalped one wicket in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SA-W vs IN-W, Final

S Mandhana - 86 runs

D Sharma - 33 runs and 8 wickets

M Kapp - 74 runs and 1 wicket

H Kaur - 88 runs

N Mlaba - 4 wickets

South Africa Women vs India Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

South Africa Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: Y Bhatia

Batters: H Kaur, C Tryon, S Mandhana, L Wolvaardt

All-rounders: D Sharma, M Kapp, P Vastrakar

Bowlers: S Ismail, R Gayakwad, N Mlaba

South Africa Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: Y Bhatia

Batters: H Kaur, S Mandhana, L Wolvaardt

All-rounders: D Sharma, M Kapp, P Vastrakar, D Vaidya, N De Klerk

Bowlers: R Gayakwad, N Mlaba

