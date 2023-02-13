SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 7

The seventh match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see South Africa Women (SA-W) take on New Zealand Women (NZ-W) at Boland Park in Paarl on Monday, February 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction.

Both South Africa and New Zealand had a tough start to their respective campaigns, coming up short against Sri Lanka and Australia, respectively. Despite the loss, New Zealand remain one of the teams to beat in the tournament, with the likes of Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr in the ranks.

However, they come across a decent South African side who also have some firepower to fall back on in Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt. While both teams look fairly evenly matched on paper, New Zealand will hold the edge owing to a strong batting unit.

With both sides looking to return to winning ways, an exciting game is on the cards in Paarl.

SA-W vs NZ-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

South Africa Women and New Zealand Women will lock horns in the seventh match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA-W vs NZ-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 7

Date and Time: 13th February 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Live Streaming: Hotstar

SA-W vs NZ-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 7

A decent batting track is in the offing at Boland Park, with the average first-innings score reading 154. While spinners have generally done well at this venue, pacers has accounted for nearly 42 percent of the wickets in this tournament so far. The pitch is expected to be on the slower side as it is the second match of the day, enticing teams to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Record at Boland Park in Women's T20 WC 2023

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 154

Average 2nd-innings score: 112

SA-W vs NZ-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa Women.

South Africa Women probable playing 11

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

New Zealand Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand Women.

New Zealand Women probable playing 11

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Eden Carson, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu and Fran Jonas.

SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (17 matches, 117 runs, SR: 88.63)

Bernadine Bezuidenhout was among a few New Zealand batters to get into the double-digits against Australia in the previous game. Despite only playing 17 T20Is, Bernadine has a heap of experience under her belt and is capable of scoring big runs. With Sinalo Jafta batting in the lower order, Bernadine stands out as a top pick for your SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Tazmin Brits (31 matches, 619 runs, Average: 26.21)

Tazmin Brits is another talented batter who has done well for South Africa in this format. She has 619 runs at an average of 26.21 and has a decent strike rate as well. With Brits capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, she is a fine addition to your SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Marizanne Kapp (11 off 12 & 1/15 in the previous match vs Sri Lanka Women)

Marizanne Kapp is one of the leading all-rounders in the world and for good reason. She has 1131 runs and 68 wickets to her name in 89 T20I matches. She showed glimpses of her ability in the previous game, scoring 11 runs and picking up one wicket. With the conditions suiting Kapp, she is a must-have in your SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jess Kerr (19 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 26.66)

Jess Kerr is a proven performer in T20 cricket with her new-ball ability holding her in good stead. She has 12 wickets in 19 matches at an average of 26.66. She had a decent outing against a strong Aussie batting unit, claiming a wicket and conceding 30 runs in her four overs. Given her ability, Kerr could be a good pick for your SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

SA-W vs NZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Laura Wolvaardt

Laura Wolvaardt had a lukewarm outing against the Sri Lankans, scoring 18 runs off 23 balls. She is perhaps South Africa's best batter with 867 runs at an average of 27.96. With Wolvaardt capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, she is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain of your SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr is a world-class all-rounder with 565 runs and 55 wickets in 56 T20Is. Kerr had a good outing against Australia, picking up three wickets and scoring 21 runs in the middle order. Given her form and the conditions on offer, Kerr is a viable captaincy pick for your SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Laura Wolvaardt 18(23) in the previous match Marizanne Kapp 1/15 in the previous match Shabnim Ismail 1/22 in the previous match Amelia Kerr 565 runs, 55 wickets in 56 matches Lea Tahuhu 3/37 in the previous match

SA-W vs NZ-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Lea Tahuhu picked up three wickets against Australia in the previous game but did concede a lot of runs in her four overs. However, Tahuhu is one of the fastest bowlers in the world and can add value with the bat as well. Given her experience and skill set, Tahuhu could be a game-changing selection in your SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team.

SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Batters: Suzie Bates, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr (vc)

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Jess Kerr

SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Maddy Green

Batters: Suzie Bates, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus

All-rounders: Sophie Devine (c), Lea Tahuhu, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp (vc), Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Hannah Rowe

