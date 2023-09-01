SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for South Africa Women Tour of Pakistan, Match 1

The 1st match of the South Africa Women Tour of Pakistan will see South Africa Women (SA-W) squaring off against Pakistan Women (PK-W) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, September 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, beat player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tour. Pakistan Women last played their last T20 match back in February 2023 during World T2O Cup, where they won only one of their four matches. South Africa Women, similarly played their last T20 T20 during World T20 Cup, where they lost the final to Australia Women by a bare minimum margin of 19 runs.

Pakistan Women will give it their all to win the match, but South Africa Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SA-W vs PK-W Match Details

The 1st match of the South Africa Women Tour of Pakistan will be played on September 1 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA-W vs PK-W, Match 1

Date and Time: 1st September 2023, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at National Stadium in Karachi looks completely dry. Batters will therefore find it easy to bat on this pitch. Spinners will definitely play crucial roles during the middle phase of the match.

SA-W vs PK-W Form Guide

SA-W - Will be playing their first match

PK-W - Will be playing their first match

SA-W vs PK-W Probable Playing XI

SA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits (wk), Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune

PK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Nida Dar, Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Bismah Marof, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Sadaf Shamas, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal

SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ali

M Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. She is one of the most important picks from Pakistan Women.

Batters

L Wolvaardt

T Brits and L Wolvaardt are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Luus played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Kapp

N Dar and M Kapp are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N De Klerk is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

A Khaka

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Klass and A Khaka. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Sandhu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SA-W vs PK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M Kapp

M Kapp will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

N Dar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Dar as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She is no doubt the top pick from Pakistan Women squad.

5 Must-Picks for SA-W vs PK-W, Match 1

A Khaka

L Wolvaardt

N Dar

N De Klerk

M Kapp

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Batters: L Wolvaardt, T Brits, S Luus

All-rounders: N Dar (vc), N De Klerk, M Kapp (c), O Sohail

Bowlers: M Klass, A Khaka, N Sandhu

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Batters: L Wolvaardt (vc), T Brits

All-rounders: N Dar, N De Klerk, M Kapp (c)

Bowlers: M Klass, A Khaka, N Sandhu, S Iqbal, F Sana