SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 3rd T20I – February 3rd, 2021

Pakistan Women will square off against the South Africa Women in the third and final match of the three-match T20I series at Durban on Wednesday.

The South Africa women's team won the ODI series 3-0 and have two wins from the first two T20I matches. They will be looking to win the final match of the series to whitewash Pakistan.

During the first T20, Pakistan chose to bat first and could score only 124/8. South Africa managed to chase down the target with eight wickets and six balls to spare. Tazmin Brits notched up an unbeaten half-century to help the home team get over the line.

The second T20I saw South Africa score 135 runs. Tazmin Brits was the star once again, smashing 66. In reply, the Pakistan top order fell apart, leading to their eventual 18-run loss.

The South African Women's Cricket Team will start this fixture as clear favorites, while Pakistan will hope to finish their campaign on a bright note.

Squads to choose from

South Africa Women

Lizelle Lee, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus(c), Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Trisha Chetty, Lara Goodall, Anne Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Pakistan Women

Advertisement

Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali(w), Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Aliya Riaz(c), Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin, Nashra Sandhu, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Sidra Nawaz, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah.

Predicted Playing XI

South Africa Women

Lizelle Lee, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase

Pakistan Women

Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali (wk), Kainat Imtiaz, Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz (c), Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin, Nashra Sandhu

Match Details

Match: South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd T20I

Date: February 3, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Pitch Report

The track at Kingsmead is known to assist pacers, with conditions also suitable for them. Spinners will also have some assistance, but will have to toil hard to pick up wickets.

Batters, on the other hand, haven't had a fine run on this pitch and will struggle to make runs. Anything around 120-130 could be defendable at this venue.

SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tazmin Britz, Mubeena Ali, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Marizanne Kapp, Kainat Imtiaz, Shabnim Ismail, Aimen Anwar and Masbata Klaas.

Captain: Shabnim Ismail Vice-Captain: Tazmin Britz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tazmin Britz, Mubeena Ali, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon Du Preez, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Marizanne Kapp, Kainat Imtiaz, Shabnim Ismail, Aimen Anwar and Anam Amin.

Captain: Marizanne Kapp Vice-Captain: Shabnim Ismail