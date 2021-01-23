SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ODI Match – Jan 23rd, 2021

Pakistan Women will square off against the South Africa Women in the second match of the series at Durban on Saturday.

The South Africa women's team kickstarted the series with a victory against Pakistan, and the former will look to seal the series with a victory in the second game of the three-match ODI series.

During the previous outing, South Africa were asked to bat first and managed to score only 200/9 after 50 overs. The Pakistan bowlers dominated the first innings and restricted their opponent to a below-average total.

In response, the Pakistan side were in for a shock as they fell 4 runs short of the target and finished with 197 on the board. Nida Dar notched up an unbeaten half-century, but that couldn't help the visitors get over the line.

Squads to choose from

South Africa Women

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinaloa Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe and Nondumiso Shangase.

Pakistan Women

Javeria Khan (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Syeda Aroob Shah.

Predicted Playing XI

South Africa Women

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Pakistan Women

Javeria Khan (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ayesha Zafar, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal and Sidra Nawaz.

Match Details

Match: South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women

Date: 23rd January 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Pitch Report

The track at Kingsmead is known for assisting pacers, as the ball tends to swing and bounce throughout the match. Spinners have hardly had any assistance on this pitch.

Batters, on the other hand, haven't had a fine run on this pitch and will struggle to pile up runs on the board. Anything above 250 could be easily defended at this venue.

SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sidra Nawaz, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Marizanne Kapp, Diana Baig, Shabnim Ismail, Nashra Sandhu and Aliya Riaz.

Captain: Nida Dar Vice-Captain: Diana Baig

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Trisha Cetty, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Javeria Khan, Lara Goodall, Nida Dar, Marizanne Kapp, Diana Baig, Shabnim Ismail, Fatima Sana and Sune Luus.

Captain: Marizanne Kapp Vice-Captain: Shabnim Ismail