SAU-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s National Cricket League Match 4 – Feb 07, 2021

In match number four of the 2021 Australian Women’s National Cricket League, South Australia Women will face Australian Capital Territory Women. While it is the third game for the latter, South Australia will be playing just their second game. The Phillip Oval in Canberra will be the venue for the game.

South Australia Women didn’t have the best of starts to their campaign as they batted first and managed just 174 in the first game. With the ball, they fought hard, but 174 was never going to be enough against Tasmania Women. Thus, they will be looking to bounce back strongly.

On the other hand, Australian Capital Territory Women had a positive start before Tasmania Women beat them in their second game. Australian Capital Territory Women beat Queensland Women in the first game after chasing down 169 with five wickets in hand in a 25-over match. In the second game, they couldn’t chase 228 against Tasmania Women and lost by 20 runs. Thus, the Angela Reakes-led side will be looking to bounce back strongly.

Squads to choose from

South Australia Women: Megan Schutt (c), Tahlia McGrath, Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Darcie Brown, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Australian Capital Territory Women: Angela Reakes (c), Erica Kershaw, Katie Mack, Rebecca Carter, Erin Osborne, Carly Leeson, Madeline Penna, Olivia Porter, Nicola Hancock, Amy Yates, Chloe Rafferty, Matilda Lugg, Zoe Cooke, Allison McGrath, Maitlan Brown

Predicted Playing XIs

South Australia Women: Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Josephine Dooley, Courtney Webb, Jemma Barsby, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Angela O'Neil, Samantha Betts, Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown

Australian Capital Territory Women: Rebecca Carter, Katie Mack, Carly Leeson, Angela Reakes (c), Erica Kershaw (wk), Madeline Penna, Erin Osborne, Olivia Porter, Nicola Hancock, Amy Yates, Chloe Rafferty

Match Details

Match: South Australia Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women

Date: February 7th 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Phillip Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

The Phillip Oval in Canberra has seen a sporting track in the tournament thus far. There is something in it for everybody. The bowlers are constantly in the game as the pacers have found some movement, while the spinners have got turn as well. Thus, more of the same is expected for this game as well.

SAU-W vs AM-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Team for South Australia Women vs Australian Capital Territory Women - Women’s National Cricket League.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tegan McPharlin, Katie Mack, Madeline Penna, Amy Yates, Bridget Patterson, Erin Osborne, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Megan Schutt

Captain: Tahlia McGrath Vice-captain: Erin Osborne

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tegan McPharlin, Madeline Penna, Angela Reakes, Courtney Webb, Bridget Patterson, Erin Osborne, Olivia Porter, Tahlia McGrath, Carly Leeson, Megan Schutt, Samantha Betts

Captain: Madeline Penna Vice-captain: Bridget Patterson