SAU-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women’s National Cricket League Match 15 – Feb 28, 2021

In match 15 of the ongoing 2020-21 Australian Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL), South Australia Women will take on New South Wales Women.

While South Australia have been inconsistent in the Women's National Cricket League, New South Wales have had a disappointing start to their campaign in the tournament.

South Australia Women have blown hot and cold in this edition of Australian Women’s premier domestic 50-over tournament. They have won two games and lost as many in the 2021 Women's National Cricket League.

Their losses were close ones, with their bowlers keeping South Australia afloat more often than not. Their batting, however, needs to step up if they wish to go deep in the Women's National Cricket League.

Meanwhile, New South Wales Women are yet to win a game in the Women's National Cricket League. They lost their first two games in the tournament, as their batting couldn’t put up competitive totals on the board.

However, in their last Women's National Cricket League game, they eked out a tie against table-toppers Tasmania, giving them their first points in the tournament. New South Wales will hope to build on that result and gather some momentum heading into the latter stage of the Women's National Cricket League.

Women's National Cricket League: Squads to choose from

South Australia Women:

Megan Schutt (c), Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Josie Dooley, Courtney Webb, Jemma Barsby, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Annie O’Neil, Samantha Betts, Darcie Brown, Emma de Broughe, Alex Price.

New South Wales Women:

Hannah Darlington (c), Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Rachael Haynes, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson.

Predicted Playing XIs

South Australia Women:

Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Josie Dooley, Courtney Webb, Jemma Barsby, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Annie O’Neil, Samantha Betts, Alex Price, Megan Schutt (c).

New South Wales Women:

Rachael Haynes, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Rachel Trenaman, Ashleigh Gardner, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Erin Burns, Lisa Griffith, Anika Learoyd, Hannah Darlington (c), Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell.

Match Details

Match: South Australia Women vs New South Wales Women.

Date: February 27th 2021; 4:30 AM IST.

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne.

Pitch Report

The Junction Oval in Melbourne is typically a good track to bat on. However, in the two games played at this venue in the Women's National Cricket League, New South Wales recorded scores of 241 and 206 batting first, which were easily chased down by Victoria on both occasions.

The pitch is likely to assist spinners, while there is some movement expected early on for the fast bowlers.

SAU-W vs NSW-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Team for South Australia Women vs New South Wales Women - Women’s National Cricket League.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josie Dooley, Rachael Haynes, Rachel Trenaman, Courtney Webb, Bridget Patterson, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Megan Schutt.

Captain: Tahlia McGrath. Vice-captain: Ashleigh Gardner.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tahlia Wilson, Josie Dooley, Rachael Haynes, Courtney Webb, Bridget Patterson, Ashleigh Gardner, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia McGrath, Lauren Cheatle, Megan Schutt, Samantha Betts.

Captain: Rachael Haynes. Vice-captain: Bridget Patterson.