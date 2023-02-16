SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australia Women's ODD, Match 40

South Australia Women (SAU-W) will take on Queensland Women (QUN-W) in the 40th match of the Australia Women's ODD at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Friday, February 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 40.

Both South Australia Women and Queensland Women have done well so far. Queensland Women are second in the table, having won seven of their 10 matches. Queensland have only lost thrice and are on a two-game winning run. They defeated Victoria Women by six wickets recently.

South Australia Women, on the other hand, are third in the standings. They have also won seven games while another match has ended without a result. They are currently on a two-match losing streak and will be looking to bounce back strongly.

SAU-W vs QUN-W Match Details, Match 40

The Match 40 of Australia Women's ODD will be played on February 17 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. The match is set to take place at 5.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAU-W vs QUN-W, Australia Women's ODD, Match 40

Date and Time: February 17, 2023, 5.00 am IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SAU-W vs QUN-W Pitch Report

The Adelaide Oval wicket has provided a competitive surface between bat and ball. Batters and bowlers are likely to find equal assistance on this pitch. The last three matches have been won by sides opting to chase and that could prove to be favorable here as well.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 270.67

Average second innings score: 272.67

SAU-W vs QUN-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

South Australia Women: L-L-W-W-W

Queensland Women: W-W-L-L-W

SAU-W vs QUN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Australia Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

South Australia Women Probable Playing 11

BE Patterson, Madeline Penna, Emma de Broughe, C Webb, JL Barsby (C), B Harris, JE Dooley, A Wellington, SM Betts, Kate Peterson, and AC Mushangwe.

Queensland Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Queensland Women Probable Playing 11

Georgia Voll, M Hinkley, L Harris, Ellie Johnston, C Knott, GM Harris (C), Grace Parsons, G Redmayne, NM Hancock, G Prestwidge, and CG Sippel.

SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

J Dooley (9 matches, 322 runs, Average: 40.25)

J Dooley has been in great form and is an outstanding choice for the wicketkeeper role of your SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Fantasy Side. She has been in outstanding form with the bat and has amassed 322 runs so far at an average of over 40.

Top Batter pick

M Penna (10 matches, 388 runs, Average: 55.42)

M Penna has been a reliable batter in the top order for her side and has provided security and runs. She has scored 388 runs in 10 games at a wonderful average of over 55.

Top All-rounder pick

C Webb (10 matches, 410 runs, Average: 51.25)

C Webb may be listed as an all-rounder but she has been on fire with the bat and has performed at a very high level. She has hammered 410 runs at an average of 51.25 and has already scored two centuries.

Top Bowler pick

A Wellington (8 matches, 14 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.55)

A Wellington has played only eight matches so far but she has already taken 14 wickets. Wellington has an economy rate of 5.55.

SAU-W vs QUN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

J Barsby

J Barsby has also been in great form with the ball. She has taken 14 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 4.82. Barsby has also scored 165 runs at an average of 41.25 and has a strike rate of over 101. She should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

C Knott

C Knott has 174 runs to her name from 10 matches. She has also taken nine wickets and has a terrific economy rate of 3.97.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points J Barsby 165 runs and 14 wickets 698 points M Penna 388 runs 567 points C Knott 174 runs and 9 wickets 556 points J Dooley 322 runs 531 points

SAU-W vs QUN-W match expert tips

J Barsby is a reliable name for her team and she has been in astounding form. She is a bankable multiplier pick for her Dream11 Fantasy Side.

SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 40, Head to Head League

SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: J Dooley

Batters: M Penna, L Kimmince, G Voll, B Patterson

All-rounders: C Knott, C Webb, R Johnston

Bowlers: J Barsby, A Wellington, C Sippel

SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 40, Grand League

SAU-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: J Dooley

Batters: M Penna, L Kimmince, G Voll, B Patterson, M Hinkley

All-rounders: C Knott, C Webb, R Johnston

Bowlers: J Barsby, A Wellington

