SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 Match 5

South Australia Women (SAU-W) will take on Victoria Women (VCT-W) in the fifth match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on Sunday, September 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

It was a close encounter to kickstart the Women’s domestic 50-over competition in Australia. The Megan Schutt-led South Australian Women’s side hunted down 265 with three balls to spare and three wickets in hand.

Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland smashed centuries for Victoria Women but Tahlia McGrath’s brilliant 111 not out helped the hosts get over the line. Victoria Women will be looking to bounce back strongly.

SAU-W vs VCT-W, Match Details

The fifth match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 between South Australia Women and Victoria Women will be played on September 24, 2022 at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 6.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SAU-W vs VCT-W

Date & Time: September 24, 2022, 6 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The track at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide was a solid one to bat on a couple of days ago. South Australia Women chased down 265 in the final over. The same surface might be used in this game and hence, spin might come into play a lot more in this game.

SAU-W vs VCT-W Probable Playing 11 today

South Australia Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

South Australia Women Probable Playing XI: Bridget Patterson, Emma de Broughe, Tahlia McGrath, Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (wk), Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ellie Falconer, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, and Megan Schutt (c).

Victoria Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Victoria Women Probable Playing XI: Sophie Molineux (c), Makinley Blows, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Nicole Faltum (wk), Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Tess Flintoff, Rhiann O'Donnell, Sophie Day, and Samantha Bates.

Today’s SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josephine Dooley (1 match, 14 runs, 1 catch)

Josephine Dooley scored 14 runs in the last encounter batting at No. 5. She also pouched one catch behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Ellyse Perry (1 match, 117 runs)

Ellyse Perry batted beautifully in the first game of this season. The veteran all-rounder top-scored for VCT-W and piled on 117 not out after walking out to bat at No. 3.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sophie Molineux (1 match, 0 runs, 2 wickets)

Sophie Molineux got out for a duck but she bowled really well. She picked up two wickets and conceded just 47 runs from the 10 overs she bowled.

Top Bowler Pick

Megan Schutt (1 match, 1 wicket)

Megan Schutt was excellent with the ball for SAU-W. The experienced Australian pacer had figures of 10-2-37-1.

SAU-W vs VCT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Tahlia McGrath (1 match, 111 runs, 0 wickets)

Tahlia McGrath was magnificent in the first game. Her unbeaten 111 off 111 balls helped SAU-W get over the line. She also bowled 10 overs but couldn’t pick up a wicket.

Annabel Sutherland (1 match, 110 runs, 1 wicket)

Annabel Sutherland was one of the stars for VCT-W in their last encounter. She smashed a ton as she racked up 110 not out in just 101 balls. She also picked up one wicket with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ellyse Perry 117 runs in 1 match Tahlia McGrath 111 runs & 0 wickets in 1 match Annabel Sutherland 110 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Emma de Broughe 58 runs in 1 match Megan Schutt 1 wicket in 1 match

SAU-W vs VCT-W match expert tips

Prominent names in Australian cricketing circles like Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Tahlia McGrath and Megan Schutt have all started this tournament well. They will once again be the star attraction and the players to watch out for.

SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for South Australia Women vs Victoria Women - Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Josephine Dooley

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Bridget Patterson, Emma de Broughe

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Ellie Falconer

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Samantha Bates, Sophie Day

SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for South Australia Women vs Victoria Women - Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23.

Wicket-keepers: Nicole Faltum, Josephine Dooley

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth, Emma de Broughe

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Samantha Bates, Darcie Brown

