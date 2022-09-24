SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 Match 5

South Australia Women (SAU-W) will take on Victoria Women (VCT-W) in the fifth match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide on Sunday, September 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.
It was a close encounter to kickstart the Women’s domestic 50-over competition in Australia. The Megan Schutt-led South Australian Women’s side hunted down 265 with three balls to spare and three wickets in hand.
Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland smashed centuries for Victoria Women but Tahlia McGrath’s brilliant 111 not out helped the hosts get over the line. Victoria Women will be looking to bounce back strongly.
SAU-W vs VCT-W, Match Details
The fifth match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 between South Australia Women and Victoria Women will be played on September 24, 2022 at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 6.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: SAU-W vs VCT-W
Date & Time: September 24, 2022, 6 AM IST
Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
Live Streaming: Fancode
Pitch Report
The track at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide was a solid one to bat on a couple of days ago. South Australia Women chased down 265 in the final over. The same surface might be used in this game and hence, spin might come into play a lot more in this game.
SAU-W vs VCT-W Probable Playing 11 today
South Australia Women Team News
No major injury concerns.
South Australia Women Probable Playing XI: Bridget Patterson, Emma de Broughe, Tahlia McGrath, Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (wk), Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ellie Falconer, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, and Megan Schutt (c).
Victoria Women Team News
No major injury concerns.
Victoria Women Probable Playing XI: Sophie Molineux (c), Makinley Blows, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Nicole Faltum (wk), Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Tess Flintoff, Rhiann O'Donnell, Sophie Day, and Samantha Bates.
Today’s SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Josephine Dooley (1 match, 14 runs, 1 catch)
Josephine Dooley scored 14 runs in the last encounter batting at No. 5. She also pouched one catch behind the stumps.
Top Batter Pick
Ellyse Perry (1 match, 117 runs)
Ellyse Perry batted beautifully in the first game of this season. The veteran all-rounder top-scored for VCT-W and piled on 117 not out after walking out to bat at No. 3.
Top All-rounder Pick
Sophie Molineux (1 match, 0 runs, 2 wickets)
Sophie Molineux got out for a duck but she bowled really well. She picked up two wickets and conceded just 47 runs from the 10 overs she bowled.
Top Bowler Pick
Megan Schutt (1 match, 1 wicket)
Megan Schutt was excellent with the ball for SAU-W. The experienced Australian pacer had figures of 10-2-37-1.
SAU-W vs VCT-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Tahlia McGrath (1 match, 111 runs, 0 wickets)
Tahlia McGrath was magnificent in the first game. Her unbeaten 111 off 111 balls helped SAU-W get over the line. She also bowled 10 overs but couldn’t pick up a wicket.
Annabel Sutherland (1 match, 110 runs, 1 wicket)
Annabel Sutherland was one of the stars for VCT-W in their last encounter. She smashed a ton as she racked up 110 not out in just 101 balls. She also picked up one wicket with the ball.
5 Must-picks with player stats for SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
SAU-W vs VCT-W match expert tips
Prominent names in Australian cricketing circles like Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Tahlia McGrath and Megan Schutt have all started this tournament well. They will once again be the star attraction and the players to watch out for.
SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicket-keeper: Josephine Dooley
Batters: Ellyse Perry, Bridget Patterson, Emma de Broughe
All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Ellie Falconer
Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Samantha Bates, Sophie Day
SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicket-keepers: Nicole Faltum, Josephine Dooley
Batters: Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth, Emma de Broughe
All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland
Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Samantha Bates, Darcie Brown