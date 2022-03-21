SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Australia Women’s ODD, Match 27

South Australia Women (SAU-W) will take on Victoria Women (VCT-W) in the 27th match of the Australia Women’s ODD at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Monday.

South Australia have won only three times and lost twice, with two other games getting washed out. Meanwhile, Victoria have won just one of their seven games and are out of contention for the final week.

SAU-W vs VCT-W Probable Playing XIs

SAU-W

Emma De Broughe, Bridget Patterson, Josephine Dooley, Courtney Webb, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Annie O'Neil, Jemma Barsby (c), Kate Peterson, Ellie Falconer, Samantha Betts, Brooke Harris.

VCT-W

Rhiann O'Donnell, Makinley Blows, Sophie Reid, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Anna Lanning, Ella Hayward / Rhys McKenna, Amy Vine, Sophie Day, Samantha Bates.

Match Details

Match: SAU-W vs VCT-W, Australia Women’s ODD, Match 27.

Date and Time: March 21, 2022; 4:30 AM IST.

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne.

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be a pretty good bowling surface. Batters will have to spend some time in the middle before playing their strokes.

Today’s SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicole Faltum is the top run-scorer for Victoria in the tournament. She has scored 177 runs at an average of 35.4.

Batters

Courtney Webb is the highest scorer for South Australia this far this season. She has amassed 252 runs at an average of 42.

All-rounders

Kim Garth is a wonderful all-rounder, making her an incredible asset to have in your Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 110 runs this season and also scalped four wickets in the Australian Women’s ODD.

Bowlers

Sam Bates is a fabulous bowler. She has scalped 15 wickets in the tournament and will look to add a few more in this game.

Five best players to pick in SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction team

Sam Bates (VCT-W) – 516 points

Ellie Falconer (VCT-W) – 438 points

Samantha Betts (SAU-W) – 363 points

Courtney Webb (SAU-W) – 353 points

Nicole Faltum (VCT-W) – 337 points.

Key stats for SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction team

Sam Bates: 15 wickets

Ellie Falconer: 96 runs and 10 wickets

Samantha Betts: 9 wickets

Courtney Webb: 252 runs

Nicole Faltum: 177 runs.

SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction

SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicole Faltum, Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe, Bridget Patterson, Jemma Barsby, Kim Garth, Brooke Harris, Sam Bates, Ellie Falconer, Samantha Betts, Sophie Day.

Captain: Kim Garth. Vice-Captain: Sam Bates.

SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicole Faltum, Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe, Makinley Blows, Jemma Barsby, Kim Garth, Brooke Harris, Sam Bates, Ellie Falconer, Samantha Betts, Kate Peterson.

Captain: Ellie Falconer. Vice-Captain: Courtney Webb.

