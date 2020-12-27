SCO vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Dec 28th, 2020

Match 17 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 has the Perth Scorchers taking on Adelaide Strikers at the Adelaide Oval.

The Strikers have blown hot and cold this season, with two wins in four games. Despite their regular captain Travis Head being unavailable for selection, the Strikers have coped well, as Daniel Worrall and Peter Siddle have delivered with the ball in hand. However, with Phil Salt and Matt Renshaw due for runs, the Adelaide Strikers will hope for an improved BBL outing on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Perth Scorchers are still without a win in BBL 2020 despite boasting a strong bowling unit. However, their chances of their first win in the competition this season have been boosted with the arrivals of Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone who was one of the breakout stars of BBL 2019. With Ashton Turner and Mitchell Marsh in decent form as well, the Scorchers look to be in prime position to get the two points.

Despite starting off as the underdogs, the Adelaide Strikers will bank on home conditions. However, with Rashid Khan's fitness still a question mark, the Strikers could have their hands full against Turner and co in what promises to be a cracking game in the BBL 2020.

BBL 2020: Squads to choose from

Perth Scorchers

Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro.

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Daniel Worrall.

Predicted Playing-11s

Perth Scorchers

Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (WK), Jhye Richardson, Aaron Hardie, Fawad Ahmed, Jason Behrendroff and Andrew Tye.

Adelaide Strikers

Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C&WK), Jono Wells, Matt Short, Rashid Khan/Harry Conway, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle and Danny Briggs.

Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 17

Date: 28th December 2020, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected at the Adelaide Oval, with some help available for the bowlers. There should be enough movement off the surface to keep the bowlers interested while the spinners are expected to have a say in the BBL game as well.

The first few overs could be crucial for both teams, as run-scoring could be relatively easier against the new ball. With the conditions not likely to change much during the game, both teams might look to chase if they win the toss.

170 runs should be a decent total, as both teams have the firepower to pull off stiff chases.

SCO vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SCO vs STR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Colin Munro, Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Matt Renshaw, Liam Livingstone, Peter Siddle, Danny Briggs, Jhye Richardson and Fawad Ahmed.

Captain: Phil Salt. Vice-Captain: Jhye Richardson.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Liam Livingstone, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Jhye Richardson and Andrew Tye.

Captain: Ashton Turner. Vice-Captain: Phil Salt.