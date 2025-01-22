SEC vs PC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 22, 2025

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) go up against the Pretoria Capitals (PC) in the 17th match of the third edition of the SA20 on Wednesday, January 22, at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

In the reverse fixture, the Pretoria Capitals skittled SEC out for 113, before chasing the total down in 16 overs, also picking up a bonus point for their spoils. Since that match, however, Pretoria are winless, while the Sunrisers have won both their matches since.

A win in tonight's match will take either team to third on the points table, and it'll be interesting to see which side will rise up to the occasion. Let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this fixture.

Trending

Simon Harmer could be a handy Dream11 differential in this fixture. The off-spinner has had a quiet tournament so far, picking up only two wickets in five outings, leading to his Dream11 ownership dropping a lot. Harmer has never been a prolific wicket-taker, but his accuracy and ability to keep things tight are his primary skills in T20 cricket.

The 35-year-old is an experienced campaigner, playing close to 200 T20s, picking up 166 wickets. St. George's Park has been a venue that has provided some assistance to spinners, and while he is a risky Dream11 option, an early wicket in his spell could see him produce a handy haul for his backers, making him a decent differential pick.

Will Smeed has big shoes to fill in the Pretoria Capitals' playing XI, coming in for Liam Livingstone ahead of their match against the Paarl Royals. However, the dashing 23-year-old English batter took his chance brilliantly, smashing a 34-ball 54, taking on the pacers and spinners with equal fluency.

Batting at No. 3, Smeed will look to keep the momentum going in this match as well and help his team return to winning ways. An experienced T20 player despite his young age, Smeed's career strike rate of 151.99 in 102 T20s bodes well for his chances as a Dream11 option in this fixture.

While a risky bet against SEC's in-form bowlers, Smeed definitely has a high points ceiling, making him an interesting Dream11 differential.

David Bedingham recorded his highest score of the season in SEC's previous outing against Durban.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape invested heavily in Proteas keeper-batter David Bedingham before SA20 2025, drafting him in as their Wildcard pick. After a couple of matches shunted down the order, Bedingham received a promotion as the opener of the team, and finally came good with a powerful 20-ball 39 to help his team breeze through to a win in their run-chase against the Durban's Super Giants.

A technically sound batter who's getting into really good form, it's a surprise to see his ownership still hover around the 10% mark on Dream11.

The Pretoria Capitals have been one of the worst bowling units in the league, struggling to pick up early wickets in all games bar one. If Bedingham gets going, he could produce a huge Dream11 haul in tonight's fixture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️