SK vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 20

The 20th match of CPL 2022 will see St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SK) face the Saint Lucia Kings (SL) at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Saturday, September 17. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the SK vs SL Dream11 prediction.

Neither the Patriots nor the Kings have been at their best in the CPL, winning two games each so far. While the Patriots are beginning to find some form, the Saint Lucia Kings have shown glimpses of their ability. Although the Kings got the better of the Patriots in the reverse fixture, recent form and the addition of Rashid Khan will tilt the odds in Dwayne Bravo and Co.'s favor. With two valuable points up for grabs, another cracking game beckons in Trinidad.

SK vs SL Match Details, CPL 2022

The 20th match of CPL 2022 has St Kitts and Nevis Patriots taking on the Saint Lucia Kings at the Queens Park Oval in Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SK vs SL, CPL 2022, Match 20

Date and Time: 17th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Park Oval, Trinidad

Live Streaming: Fancode

SK vs SL Pitch Report

The pitch at Queen's Park Oval has been on the slower side with the average first-innings total being 142. Although the spinners have dominated proceedings, the pacers accounted for seven out of 11 wickets to fall in the previous game. Batting first will be the preferred option, with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2

1st-innings score: 142

2nd-innings score: 129

SK vs SL Form Guide

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: L-L-NR-W-L-W

Saint Lucia Kings: L-L-W-L-L-W

SK vs SL probable playing 11s for today’s match

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots injury/team news

No changes are expected.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots probable playing 11

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (wk), Dewald Brevis, Darren Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretorius, Rashid Khan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Duan Jansen, Jaden Carmichael and Akila Dhananjaya.

Saint Lucia Kings injury/team news

Tim David is unavailable, with Adam Hose replacing him in the squad.

Jamaica Tallawahs probable playing 11

Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Mark Deyal/Adam Hose, Roshon Primus/Jeavor Royal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Roston Chase, David Wiese, Alzarri Joseph, Larry Edward, Matthew Forde and Kesrick Williams.

SK vs SL Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Andre Fletcher (6 matches, 243 runs, Average: 60.75)

Andre Fletcher has been one of the top performers in the CPL this season with 243 runs in six matches. He has five scores of 30 or more in CPL 2022. Given the form that he is in, Fletcher, alongside Johnson Charles, should be a popular pick in your SK vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Evin Lewis (last 2 matches, 44 runs)

Evin Lewis is one of the top batters in the competition. Although the southpaw started slow, he scored 44 runs in his last two matches. He has played most of his cricket at Queens Park Oval, which happens to be his home ground, holding him in good stead.

Top All-rounder Pick

David Wiese (3/17 in the previous match vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)

David Wiese had a brilliant outing against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the reverse fixture, picking up three wickets. While he has taken six wickets in CPL 2022, Wiese is also capable of scoring quick runs. With the conditions also suiting his style of bowling, Wiese is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (2 matches, 2 wickets, Economy: 2.50)

Rashid Khan has hit the ground running in CPL 2022, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of just 2.50 in two matches. While Rashid's bowling prowess is undeniable, he could also be used as a pinch-hitter down the order. Given the form that he is in with the ball, Rashid is a must-have in your SK vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

SK vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has scored 145 runs in five CPL 2022 matches. His highest score this season, 60 runs off 35 balls, came against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the reverse fixture. Given his experience and form, the South African should be a popular captaincy pick ahead for the game.

Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis has found some form with scores of 24 and 20 in his last two CPL outings. He has a good record at Queens Park Oval, scoring 351 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 153.3. With the southpaw due a big score this season, he could be a viable option as captain or vice-captain in your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SK vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Johnson Charles 227 runs in 5 matches Evin Lewis 20(12) in the previous match Rashid Khan 4-1-8-1 in the previous match Alzarri Joseph 12 wickets in 6 matches David Wiese 6 wickets in 5 matches

SK vs SL Dream11 Prediction expert tips for CPL 2022, Match 20

Spin is likely to play a big role yet again at Queens Park Oval, although there is value in using variations for the pacers too. Along the same lines, David Wiese is a clever operator who can assess the conditions and maximize his skill-set. Given the form that he has been in the last month or so, Wiese could be a game-changing selection in your SK vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

SK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2022)

SK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team: Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles

Batters: Darren Bravo, Faf du Plessis (c), Evin Lewis (vc)

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, David Wiese, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Akila Dananjaya, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph

SK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher, Niroshan Dickwella

Batters: Dewald Brevis, Faf du Plessis, Evin Lewis (c)

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, David Wiese (vc), Roston Chase

Bowlers: Akila Dananjaya, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph

