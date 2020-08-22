The Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) action continues in Trinidad and Tobago as the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots chase an elusive win when they face off against the St Lucia Zouks in the 7th match of the competition.

The Patriots began their campaign with a nervy 6-run loss against the Barbados Tridents. In their next game against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, they were undone by a Shimron Hetmyer special that saw them lose by three wickets.

The Zouks, on the other hand, bounced back from a defeat in their first clash to notch up a 7-wicket win against the Tridents in a rain-curtailed match to register their first points on the CPL 2020 points table.

With the Patriots eager to plug the gaps and pick up a win, and the Zouks eyeing their second win, we've got an exciting match on the cards. And here, we're helping you with three players you can captain or vice-captain as part of your SKN v SLZ Dream11 prediction team.

SKN v SLZ Dream11 prediction captain and vice-captain suggestions

1. Mohammad Nabi [St Lucia Zouks]

Mohammad Nabi's years of experience came to the fore during the Zouks' chase of a 47-run target in five overs against the Tridents. With the Zouks needing 23 runs from 15 balls, Nabi came in to bat and collected a couple of braces and a single to retain strike for the next over to be bowled by Rashid Khan.

With 18 runs to get from two overs, Nabi carted Rashid for a six and a four off the first two balls in the over to reduce the equation to just eight runs from 10 balls.

Nabi's economical bowling and big-hitting lower down the order is one of the reasons he was signed by the Zouks for CPL 2020, and he could be a key prospect to pick up most points in your SKN v SLZ Dream11 team.

Nabi stats in CPL 2020 -

M: 2, Runs: 28, SR: 197.22 ; Overs: 6, Wickets: 1, ER: 5.65.

2. Andre Fletcher [St Lucia Zouks]

The Zouks opener has raced off to a couple of good starts this season but has not converted them into big knocks yet. Fletcher is known for his firebrand style of cricket at the top of the order, and there's no doubt that the 'Spiceman' will be eyeing a big score from this game which could help his side pick up their second win.

What's more, Fletcher also keeps wickets for the Zouks in CPL 2020, and with catches and stumpings also rewarding fantasy players with points, there's a lot to play for.

M: 2, Runs: 38, SR: 166.67

3. Evin Lewis [St Kitts and Nevis Patriots]

Dashing opener Evin Lewis seems to have warmed up well for CPL 2020, and the southpaw will be coming into this game on the back of an 18-ball 30 against the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Easily one of the most destructive openers in the competition, once Lewis gets going, there is no stopping him, underlined by his strike rate of 155.41 in the T20I format.

Having played cricket in Trinidad and Tobago since his early days in the sport, Lewis will be well aware of what the pitch has to offer and can be banked on for a whole lot of Dream11 points.

M: 2, Runs: 42, SR: 116.67