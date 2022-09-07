BR vs TKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 8

The eighth match of CPL 2022 will see the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) face the Barbados Royals (BR) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia on Wednesday, September 7. Ahead of this much-awaited match, here's all you need to know about the BR vs TKR Dream11 tips.

The Barbados Royals have had a great start to their CPL campaign with two wins on the trot. The likes of Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder have been excellent for the Royals, who are on course for a top-four finish.

The Trinbago Knight Riders are also unbeaten after two games and will start as the clear favorites with the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine in their ranks. With two strong teams battling it out for two points, a cracking game beckons in St Lucia.

BR vs TKR Match Details, CPL 2022

The eighth match of CPL 2022 has the Trinbago Knight Riders taking on the Barbados Royals at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BR vs TKR, CPL 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 7th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Live Streaming: Fancode

BR vs TKR Pitch Report

The pitch in St Lucia is a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings total in the last four CPL matches at the venue being 166 runs. Inclement weather could play spoilsport, enticing captains to chase upon winning the toss. The fast bowlers are likely to play a big part, with the last T20I here seeing pace account for 73 percent of the wickets.

Last 4 CPL matches

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2

1st-innings score: 166

2nd-innings score: 144

BR vs TKR Form Guide

Trinbago Knight Riders: W-NR

Barbados Royals: W-W

BR vs TKR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trinbago Knight Riders injury/team news

Colin Munro is available for the Knight Riders and could slot in for Seekuge Prasanna.

Trinbago Knight Riders probable playing 11

Sunil Narine, Tion Webster, Nicholas Pooran, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales and Shaaron Lewis.

Barbados Royals injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Barbados Royals probable playing 11

Kyle Mayers, Rakheem Cornwall, Quinton de Kock (wk), Azam Khan, David Miller (c), Harry Tector, Jason Holder, Corbin Bosch, Obed McCoy, Joshua Bishop and Oshane Thomas/Ramon Simmonds.

BR vs TKR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (4(6) vs SLK in previous CPL 2022 match)

Nicholas Pooran has not been in great form in recent months. He started his CPL 2022 campaign with a score of four against the St Lucia Kings. However, he is an explosive batter with a T20 strike rate of 142.45. With Pooran likely to bat at No. 3, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Batter Pick

David Miller (24(15) vs SLK in previous CPL 2022 match)

David Miller has had a good start to his CPL 2022 campaign, scoring a 15-ball 24. He has been in decent form all year, amassing 580 runs at an average of 44.6. With Miller taking up the floater's role in the Royals side, he is a top pick for your BR vs TKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kyle Mayers (2 matches, 109 runs, 4 wickets)

Kyle Mayers put in a superb performance in the previous game against the St Lucia Kings, picking up four wickets inside the powerplay. He has scored 109 runs in two matches in CPL 2022 as well. Given his all-round form, he is a must-have in your BR vs TKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Akeal Hosein (4/13 vs SLK in previous CPL 2022 match)

Akeal Hosein was the star of the show in the Trinbago Knight Riders' win over the St Lucia Kings with figures of 4/13. Hosein has a brilliant record in the CPL, averaging 22.2 with the ball. He also has an economy rate of under six in the CPL, holding him in good stead.

BR vs TKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is one of the best batters in this competition with a T20 average of 32.41. Although he has not been in great form of late, De Kock is capable of scoring big runs in the top order. With the conditions likely to favor batting, the South African should be a popular captaincy choice.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is one of the most in-form players in the world att the moment. He has picked up 38 wickets this year at an economy rate of just 5.79. Narine is also expected to bat at the top of the order, making him a fine option as captain in your BR vs TKR Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BR vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kyle Mayers 109 runs, 4 wickets in 2 matches Akeal Hosein 4 wickets in 1 match Jason Holder 2 wickets in 2 matches Sunil Narine 1/21 in the previous match Andre Russell 5(5) in the previous match

BR vs TKR match expert tips

As seen in the previous game, Kieron Pollard is likely to play as a finisher behind the likes of Tim Seifert and Andre Russell in the batting order. With Colin Munro also slotting in the middle order, Pollard could be pushed further down. With better options available, Pollard can be overlooked for your BR vs TKR Dream11 fantasy team.

BR vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2022)

BR vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BR vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (c), Nicholas Pooran

Batters: David Miller, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (vc), Jason Holder

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Anderson Phillip

BR vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BR vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Miller, Kyle Mayers (vc), Colin Munro, Tion Webster

All-rounders: Andre Russell (c), Sunil Narine, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Jayden Seales

