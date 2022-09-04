SKN vs GUY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Caribbean Premier League 2022, Match 7

The St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots (SKN) will lock horns with the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) in the seventh match of the Caribbean Premier League 2022 on Monday, September 5 at Warner Park in Basseter, St Kitts. Ahead of the match, letakehave a look at SKN vs GUY Dream11 Prediction and today's playing 11s for match 7.

The St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots haven't had a great start to the season, losing both of their last two matches. On the other hand, the Guyana Amazon Warriors lost their first match to the Jamaica Tallawahs by four wickets.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SKN vs GUY Match Details

The seventh match of the Caribbean Premier League 2022 will be played on September 5 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. The game is set to take place at 4.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SKN vs GUY, Match 7

Date and Time: September 05, 2022, 4.30 am IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Pitch Report

Warner Park in Basseterre has a decent batting surface, where you may see players going for long boundaries. The last match played on this pitch was between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Jamaica Tallawahs, where a total of 285 runs were scored in 40 overs at a loss of 12 wickets.

SKN vs GUY Form Guide

SKN - L L

GUY - L

SKN vs GUY Probable Playing XI

SKN Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Dwayne Bravo (c), Darren Bravo, Dewald Brevis, Sheldon Cottrell, Akila Dananjaya, Andre Fletcher (wk), Jeremiah Louis, Duan Jansen, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretorius

GUY Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Paul Stirling, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir

SKN vs GUY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Fletcher (2 matches, 112 runs)

A Fletcher is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. He performed exceptionally well in the last match against the Jamaica Tallawahs, where he smashed 81 runs in just 34 balls.

Batters

S Rutherford (2 matches, 42 runs)

S Hetmyer and S Rutherford are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Rutherford performed exceptionally well in the first match against the Jamaica Tallawahs, where he smashed 33 runs in just 22 balls.

All-rounders

Dwayne Bravo (2 matches, 20 runs, 3 wickets)

Dwayne Bravo and D Pretorius are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. O Smith is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Shamsi (1 match, 1 wicket)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Shamshi and I Tahir. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Motie is another good pick as he took two wickets in the last match.

SKN vs GUY match captain and vice-captain choices

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo will bowl both in starting and death overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well with the ball in the last match, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.25.

A Fletcher

Since the pitch looks decent for batting, you can make A Fletcher the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and also wicket-keep for the team. He has already smashed 112 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SKN vs GUY, Match 7

Player Players Stats Fantasy Points Dwayne Bravo 20 runs and 3 wickets 117 points A Fletcher 112 runs 155 points S Rutherford 42 runs 70 points G Motie 2 wickets 68 points S Hetmyer 39 runs 51 points

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to HeadSt. Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Grand League Fantasy suggestion

Wicket-keeper: A Fletcher

Batters: S Rutherford, S Hetmyer, P Stirling, E Lewis

All-rounders: D Pretorius, O Smith, D Bravo

Bowlers: T Shamsi, I Tahir, D Jansen

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

A Fletcher

Batters: S Hetmyer, P Stirling, E Lewis

All-rounders: D Pretorius, R Shepherd, O Smith, D Bravo

Bowlers: T Shamsi, S Cottrell, A Dananjaya

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das