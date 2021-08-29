SKN vs GUY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Caribbean Premier League 2021, Match 8

St Kitts Nevis and Patriots will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the eighth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 at the Warner Park in St Kitts on Monday.

The two sides will lock horns for the second time in the tournament. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lead the CPL points table having won both their matches so far. They have a Net Run Rate of 0.792. Meanwhile, Guyana Amazon Warriors have won once and lost once so far. They have two points and an NRR of -0.01.

SKN vs GUY Probable Playing 11s

SKN XI

Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas, Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Joshua Da Silva, Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed.

GUY XI

Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Shoaib Malik, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd.

Match Details

Match: SKN vs GUY, Caribbean Premier League 2021 Match 8.

Date and Time: 30th August, 2021, 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts.

Pitch Report

The track is a sporting one, so both batsmen and bowlers should find some assistance from it. The average first-innings score here is 170-180 runs. So both team should look to bat first.

Today’s SKN vs GUY Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran is a dependable batter who rarely throws his wicket away. He can also play plenty of big shots and packs a lot of power.

Batsmen

Sherfane Rutherford scored a half-century in the match against Barbados Royals. His innings included two boundaries and four sixes.

Evin Lewis roared back to form with a knock of 62 runs against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the previous match. His innings included four boundaries and five sixes.

All-rounders

Dwayne Bravo is almost always impressive with his all-round performances. He has scored 47 runs and has picked up a wicket so far in the tournament.

Bowlers

Dominic Drakes has been simply unstoppable in the first two matches. He has picked up five wickets so far.

Five best players to pick in SKN vs GUY Dream11 prediction team

Dominic Drakes (SKN) – 145 points.

Devon Thomas (SKN) – 122 points.

Evin Lewis (SKN) – 119 points.

Sherfane Rutherford (SKN) – 110 points.

Dwayne Bravo (SKN) – 105 points.

Key stats for SKN vs GUY Dream11 prediction team

Dominic Drakes: 5 wickets.

Shimron Hetmyer: 58 runs.

Sherfane Rutherford: 67 runs.

Dwayne Bravo: 47 runs and one wicket.

Mohammad Hafeez: 46 runs and one wicket.

SKN vs GUY Dream11 Prediction

SKN vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 CPL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Thomas, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Evin Lewis, Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Imran Tahir, Sheldon Cottrell.

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-Captain: Dwayne Bravo.

SKN vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - CPL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Imran Tahir, Sheldon Cottrell.

Captain: Mohammad Hafeez. Vice-Captain: Dominic Drakes.

Edited by Bhargav