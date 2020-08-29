SKN vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - August 30th, 2020

Match 20 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 has the Guyana Amazon Warriors facing the bottom-placed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The Warriors, despite having a youthful side, haven't lived up to expectations so far with just two wins in six games. While Imran Tahir and Chris Green have done their thing with the ball, their batting unit has blown hot and cold so far.

Speaking of a misfiring batting unit, the Patriots have also struggled with the bat with Chris Lynn and Ben Dunk underwhelming in CPL 2020. Without star spinners in their side, the Patriots find themselves at the bottom of the table with just one win in five games.

The reverse fixture between the two sides earlier in the tournament saw Keemo Paul star in a Guyana win. However, it should be a lot more competitive this time around with both sides knowing the importance of the two points heading into the final leg of CPL 2020.

Squads to choose from

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin, Nick Kelly, Joshua da Silva, Rayad Emrit (C), Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Imran Khan

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green (C), Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd and Naveen-ul-Haq

Match Details

Match: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Date: 30th August 2020, at 11:45 PM IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queen's Park Oval is a spinner's paradise, with the ball turning square from the word go. While there is some swing on offer for the pacers, they are also likely to revert to change of pace to get the most from the surface.

It isn't going to be easy for the batsmen, with wickets in hand being the key for both sides. Both teams would be looking to bat first, with the pitch likely to get slower as the match progresses.

SKN vs GUY CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SKN vs GUY Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Ross Taylor, Chris Lynn, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Imran Tahir, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Khan and Ish Sodhi

Captain: Denesh Ramdin, Vice-Captain: Imran Tahir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Lynn, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Chris Green, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd, Imran Khan and Ish Sodhi

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Keemo Paul