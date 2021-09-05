SKN vs SLK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be facing the Saint Lucia Kings in the 17th match of the Caribbean Premier League on September 5th at Warner Park.

The Patriots are in the top-most position in the CPL T20 points table with five consecutive wins and a single loss. They will face the Kings for the second time, having been beaten by them by 100 runs in their last encounter.

On the other hand, we have the Kings who are in second position in the standings with three victories. They are back in form with an excellent batting order who scored the CPL’s second-highest total of 224 runs in the previous match.

SKN vs SLK Probable Playing 11 Today

Saint Lucia Kings

Andre Fletcher (WK), Faf du Plessis (C), Roston Chase, Tim David, Samit Patel, Keron Cottoy, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams, Wahab Riaz, Keemo Paul

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (WK), Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo (C), Dominic Drake, Fawad Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Sheldon Cottrell

Match Details

SKN vs SLK, CPL

Date and Time: September 5, 2021, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Pitch Report

On the basis of the stats thus far, the wicket is suitable for batting. The batters can easily score runs if they get themselves in. Spinners will play a significant part in this match while the pacers will struggle to clip in wickets on this track.

They'll need to make good use of their cutters, slower ones, as well as other subtle variations. Hence, the team that wins the toss would most likely bat first.

Today’s SKN vs SLK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Andre Fletcher is the best wicket-keeper option for this match. He has been playing his role very well and has also already scored 145 runs in five matches.

Batters

Evin Lewis: Evin is a fantastic batter for the Patriots, one who has consistently performed well in all of his matches. Currently, with 229 runs, he is the highest run-getter in the CPL T20.

Faf du Plessis: Faf has batted brilliantly for the Kings in the CPL so far. In the previous match, he hammered 120 runs with 13 fours and five sixes.

All-rounders

Roston Chase: Roston Chase is an outstanding all-rounder for the Lucia Kings. He has been in pretty good form in the previous two matches, slamming 149 runs.

Dwayne Bravo: Bravo is a well-known all-rounder who does well in both the batting and bowling departments. In this tournament, he has scored 78 runs and also picked up seven wickets.

Bowlers

Kesrick Williams: Williams has bowled superbly while also playing the role of the key bowler for the Kings. He has grabbed a total of seven wickets in just three matches which is remarkable.

Dominic Drakes: Dominic has bowled excellent spells for the Patriots in the tournament. He has picked up seven wickets so far and will be instrumental today.

Top 5 best players to pick in SKN vs SLK Dream11 prediction team

Roston Chase: 5 matches, 460 points

Evin Lewis: 6 matches, 371 points

Dwayne Bravo: 6 matches, 379 points

Sherfane Rutherford: 5 matches, 339 points

Dominic Drake: 6 matches, 245 points

Important stats for SKN vs SLK Dream11 prediction team

Evin Lewis: 6 matches, 229 runs

Roston Chase: 5 matches, 190 runs, 6 wickets

Sherfane Rutherford: 5 matches, 188 runs

Dwayne Bravo: 6 matches, 78 runs, 7 wickets

Kesrick Williams: 3 matches, 7 wickets

SKN vs SLK Dream11 Prediction Today

SKN vs SLK Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Devon Thomas, Faf du Plessis, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Kesrick Williams , Alzarri Jospeh, Dominic Drakes

Captain: Roston Chase Vice-Captain: Dwayne Bravo

SKN vs SLK Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Tim David, Faf du Plessis, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Dwayne Bravo, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes

Captain: Evin Lewis Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar