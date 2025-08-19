SKN vs SLK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Caribbean Premier League 2025, Match 6

The 6th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 will see St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (SKN) squaring off against Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) at Warner Park in St Kitts on Wednesday, August 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SKN vs SLK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have won one of their last three matches. They lost their previous match to the Trinbago Knight Riders by 12 runs. Saint Lucia Kings, on the other hand, will unofficially play their first match of the tournament as their last match was abandoned due to rain.

These two teams have played 18 head-to-head matches. The Saint Lucia Kings have won nine matches, while the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have won seven games. Two matches were abandoned due to rain.

SKN vs SLK Match Details

The 6th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 will be played on August 20 at Warner Park in St Kitts. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SKN vs SLK, 6th Match

Date and Time: 20th August 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in St. Kitts is a batting paradise, where batters find it very easy to hit the ball to the boundaries. Fans can expect a good scoring match with pacers taking more wickets than spinners. The last game played here was between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, where a total of 450 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

SKN vs SLK Form Guide

SKN - L L W

SLK - N)/

SKN vs SLK Probable Playing XI

SKN Playing XI

No injury updates

Kyle Mayers, Andre Fletcher (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Miklye Louis, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder (c), Jyd Goolie, Dominic Drakes, Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil

SLK Playing XI

No injury updates

Johnson Charles, Tim Seifert, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Tim David, David Wiese (c), Matthew Forde, Shadrack Descarte, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Tabraiz Shamsi

SKN vs SLK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Fletcher

A Fletcher is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every domestic game. He has smashed 120 runs in the last three matches. T Seifert is another good wicket-keeper option for today's game.

Batters

R Rossouw

R Rossouw and A Athanaze are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Rossouw is in exceptional form, consistently smashing runs in domestic leagues. He has smashed 50 runs in the last three matches. J Goolie is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

J Holder

R Chase and J Holder are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. J Holder will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 69 runs and taken three wickets in the last three games. K Mayers is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

W Salamkheil

The top bowlers to pick for today's Dream11 team are A Joseph and W Salamkheil. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. W Salamkheil is in great form and is expected to perform well in today's match. He has taken seven wickets in the last three games. N Shah is another good bowler for today's match.

SKN vs SLK match captain and vice-captain choices

J Holder

J Holder is one of the most crucial picks from St Kitts & Nevis Patriots as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 69 runs and taken three wickets in the last three matches.

K Mayers

R Cornwall is another crucial pick from the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 54 runs and taken one wicket in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SKN vs SLK, 6th Match

R Chase

K Mayers

J Holder

A Fletcher

T Seifert

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to form a team with that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Seifert, J Charles, A Fletcher

Batters: R Rossouw

All-rounders: D Wiese, R Chase, K Mayers, J Holder

Bowlers: A Joseph, W Salamkheil, N Shah

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Seifert, J Charles, A Fletcher

Batters: R Rossouw

All-rounders: D Wiese, R Chase, K Mayers, J Holder, D Drakes

Bowlers: A Joseph, W Salamkheil

