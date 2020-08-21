SKN vs SLZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - August 22nd, 2020

Match 7 of the Caribbean Premier League pits the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots against the St Lucia Zouks at the Brian Lara Stadium on Saturday.

Despite boasting an explosive batting unit, which comprises of Chris Lynn and Evin Lewis, the Patriots have underwhelmed as they dwell at the bottom of the table with no wins in two attempts.

On the other hand, the Zouks come into this game on the back of a vital win against defending champions Barbados Tridents with spin-bowling duo Mohammad Nabi and Roston Chase firing on all cylinders.

Although the Darren Sammy-led Zouks have momentum on their side, they are the lesser-fancied of the two teams given the Patriots' superior batting prowess.

However, the Zouks will bank on their depth to get past the Patriots in what promises to be a close encounter.

Either way, one should witness an entertaining game with two valuable points up for grabs in Trinidad.

Squads to choose from

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton

St Lucia Zouks

Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar

Predicted Playing XIs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Ben Dunk, Nick Kelly, Dinesh Ramdin, Jahmar Hamiton, Rayad Emrit (C), Dominic Drakes, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell and Jon-Russ Jaggesar

St Lucia Zouks

Rakheem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Saad bin Zafar, Obed McCoy, Zahir Khan and Kesrick Williams

Match Details

Match: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks

Date: 22nd August 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

A decent track awaits the two sides on Saturday with something in it for both the batsmen and bowlers. The bowlers, especially the spinners, will be crucial on this surface with a lot of turn available off the surface.

Although the batsmen should be wary of the early swing, run-scoring is relatively more straightforward with the new ball and the field restrictions as well.

Both teams will ideally want to chase on winning the toss with the pitch conditions not expected to change much during the game.

SKN vs SLZ CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SKN vs SLZ Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denesh Ramdin, Chris Lynn, Najibullah Zadran, Nick Kelly, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Sohail Tanvir, Sheldon Cottrell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi and Zahir Khan

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Denesh Ramdin, Chris Lynn, Najibullah Zadran, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi and Rakheem Cornwall.

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Najibullah Zadran